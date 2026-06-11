Chinese Retailers Flog Pre-Made Houses for UK Housing Crisis

Chinese retailers AliExpress and Temu are selling pre-made houses for as little as a few thousand pounds, with seemingly luxurious prefab homes with bedrooms, bathrooms and solar panels. The homes come with marble floors, intelligent voice control, and glass skylights, while optional extras include projector systems and blackout curtains. However, Sara Saadouni, a lecturer in Construction Management at Nottingham Trent University, revealed shoppers must consider other costs. Rico Wojtulewicz, the Head of Policy and Market Insight for the National Federation of Builders, agreed that the homes are likely to fail regulations and are unlikely to get planning permission.

If you're feeling the effects of the UK's housing crisis, it might be tempting to explore AliExpress or Temu homes - with the Chinese retailers flogging pre-made houses for as little as a few thousand pounds.

The websites, famed for their very low prices, are selling seemingly luxurious prefab homes with bedrooms, bathrooms and solar panels, with prices for the more modest homes ranging up to £10,000. At the top of AliExpress's range is a modern, £61,670 home that comes with two bedrooms, two living rooms and two balconies - meaning that £185,010, a plot of land, and a dream should be enough to get you a six-bedroom home.

The inside boasts marble floors, intelligent voice control, and glass skylights, while optional extras include, for an additional cost, a projector system, electric floor heating and intelligent blackout curtains. Some of the expandable container houses, available in 20 to 40ft sizes, arrive fully assembled and free of charge from China, while others are 'foldable' for 'those who love to travel.

Though the ads might sound appealing enough, Sara Saadouni, a lecturer in Construction Management at Nottingham Trent University, revealed shoppers must consider other costs. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Saadouni said: 'The headline price is only part of the story. With a scheme like this, the real cost comes once you start adding shipping, import duties, VAT, cranage, foundations, groundworks, service connections, planning, building control, and the likelihood of some level of adaptation or remedial work.

'In other words, the product price can look very attractive, but the project cost might be a different story. Looking for a modern mansion on the cheap? AliExpress might have the answer, such as this £19,374 home - but beware of other issues. A home like this will only work well if it has been properly designed for the climate, the orientation, and the site conditions it's going onto.

'From a carbon perspective, prefabrication is good in principle. It may reduce waste and improve factory control, but if the structure relies heavily on steel, or if it has to be shipped a long way, the embodied carbon can be significant.

'The important question is not whether it is prefab, but what it is made of, where it comes from, and how it performs across its whole life. If the finishes last for only five years and then need to be replaced, that adds significantly to the carbon footprint. Rico Wojtulewicz, the Head of Policy and Market Insight for the National Federation of Builders, agreed that the homes are likely to fail regulations.

He told the Daily Mail: 'We desperately need new homes but these ones will not be covered by housing consumer codes, do not meet building regulations and are unlikely to get planning permission. However, if you do somehow get planning permission, in many places they would only need to last six months to be better value than rent





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