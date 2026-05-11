Chinese Retail Giant Shein Alleges Designs Theft from Rival Temu Over Copyright Claims

A legal battle has ensued between the Chinese fast fashion site Shein and its rival Temu over accuse each other of copyright theft. Shein alleges that thousands of its photographs, which are also accused of being stolen from garment makers, have been used on Temu's website without permission. If proven true, the case is expected to last two weeks and has the potential to cause significant damage to both Shein and Temu.

Have YOU had your designs stolen by a Chinese retail giant? Shein has sued its rival Temu over claims of copyright theft after itself being accused of stealing designs from garment makers.

The fast fashion site alleges that thousands of photographs it owns have been used on Temu's website. Its lawyers told the High Court the infringement - which allegedly involved images appearing on the site shortly after going up on Shein's page - was 'flagrant' and on an 'industrial scale'. They added Temu has now conceded that photos taken by employees - which make up around 90 per cent of the claim - do belong to Shein.

The photos in the case relate to several items, including a batwing sleeve blouse, wide leg trousers and ruffle hem trousers. Whaleco UK Limited - part of the Temu group responsible for the Temu UK website - insists the allegations are an attempt to 'stifle legitimate competition'. Temp is counterclaiming for loss arising from Shein's alleged wrongful claims





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Shein Temu Copyright Theft Intellectual Property Fast Fashion Ultra-Fast Fashion Legal Battle Legal Proceedings

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