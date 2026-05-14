Chinese President Xi Jinping Offers to Help US Smash Iran's Chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump has revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally offered to help the US smash Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. The US President claimed that China, which imports around half its crude oil from the Hormuz Strait, is far more desperate than the US to see the passageway reopened.

Donald Trump has revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally offered to help the US smash Iran 's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

"President Xi would like to see a deal made," Trump told Fox News. "He said, "If I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help. " Anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship, but he'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open.

" Trump did not say what Xi would want in return for China's assistance, but there have been reports that Beijing is seeking tariff relief and access to cutting-edge American AI chips made by the likes of Nvidia. While the President has been effusive in his praise for Xi, the Chinese leader threatened to dim the mood earlier on Thursday when warned that any mishandling of Taiwan could lead to "an extremely dangerous situation.

" "Handled well, relations between the two countries can maintain overall stability," Xi said, according to the foreign ministry. "If handled poorly, the two countries will collide or even clash. " International experts have warned that Trump is walking into negotiations with his hands tied behind his back after launching the Iran war on February 28.

The summit, originally scheduled for March, was delayed as the US tried to bring about peace in the Persian Gulf, where the conflict has throttled the Strait of Hormuz and sent global oil prices skyrocketing. Trump has claimed that China, which imports around half its crude oil from the Hormuz Strait, is far more desperate than the US to see the passageway reopened.

But US intelligence assessments have found that China has vast oil reserves and has been offering energy assistance to America's allies, including Australia, Thailand and the Philippines, as it seizes on the crisis to burnish its credentials as the preeminent global superpower





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Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Iran Strait Of Hormuz China Xi Jinping US Fox News Tariff Relief AI Chips Taiwan Hormuz Strait Global Oil Prices China's Oil Reserves China's Energy Assistance To Allies China's Credentials As A Global Superpower

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