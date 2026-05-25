Chinese President Xi Jinping Awards Serbian President with Friendship Medal

Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbia n President Aleksandar Vucic , right, review the honour guard a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing , China , Monday May 25, 2026.

(Tingshu Wang/Pool Photo via AP)Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, review the honour guard at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, Monday May 25, 2026. (Tingshu Wang/Pool Photo via AP)Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after he received the Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China Monday, May 25, 2026.

(Tingshu Wang, Pool Photo via AP) (Tingshu Wang/Pool Photo via AP)Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after he received the Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China Monday, May 25, 2026.

(Tingshu Wang, Pool Photo via AP)Chinese President Xi Jinping awards Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People,, in Beijing, China Monday, May 25, 2026. (Tingshu Wang, Pool Photo via AP)Chinese President Xi Jinping awards Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People,, in Beijing, China Monday, May 25, 2026. (Tingshu Wang, Pool Photo via AP





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