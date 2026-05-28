Chinese navy drives away Dutch ship from South China Sea islands

The Netherlands appears to have conducted a landmark operation against Chinese territorial claims in the Pacific.

away after it entered waters near the disputed Paracel Islands. The confrontation highlights growing international resistance to China’s expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Beijing asserts through its controversial"nine-dash line.

"to nearly the entire South China Sea via a nine-dash line and sweeping baselines drawn around the Paracels in the west and the Spratly Islands in the east, among other maritime zones. Chinese military spokesperson Zhai Shichen accused the Dutch vessel of violating"China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime and air security," claiming the ship launched multiple helicopter sorties and entered Chinese airspace.

"The Dutch side’s actions…seriously undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea and could easily lead to misunderstanding and miscalculation," Zhai said. "The frigate has not been in territorial waters" and"operates in accordance with international law," Dutch navy spokesperson Marinka Hiraldo Vos-van Kooten said in an email tocontinues sailing in waters where free movement is permitted," the statement said, adding:"We are not providing further details for operational reasons.

" In 2016, an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, adjudicating a case brought by the Philippines, ruled that many of China’s claims violated theBeijing has rejected the ruling, but the Netherlands is among several Western governments—including the United States—that support its findings.freedom of navigation operations near the Paracel and Spratly Islands, this appeared to mark the first such Dutch maneuver in the Paracels. The South China Sea remains one of the world’s most contested waterways, with overlapping territorial claims involving Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

China’s claims also overlap with parts of Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone. China seized control of the Paracel Islands after a naval clash with Vietnam in the 1970s and has since spent yearsdeployed to the Indo-Pacific in April on a five-month mission focused on regional security cooperation. Along the way, it conducted joint exercises with India and Indonesia before entering the South China Sea.

As the ship arrived in Manila over the weekend, the Dutch embassy said the deployment reflected the Netherlands’ commitment to"maritime security, freedom of navigation and deepening ties with partners in the region.

"China’s increasingly assertive posture in Asian waters is expected to dominate discussions at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s largest annual defense forum from May 29 to 31.





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