Chinese National Wenshen Xu Sentenced to 12 Years for CJNG Drug Trafficking

U.S. federal judge sentences Wenshen Xu to 12 years in prison for transporting cocaine from Colombia to the U.S. for the CJNG terrorist cartel.

U.S. federal authorities have handed down a significant sentencing in a major transnational drug trafficking case involving the Cartel Jalisco New Generation ( CJNG). Wenshen Xu, a 52-year-old Chinese national, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a U.S. federal judge for his central role in orchestrating the movement of illicit narcotics from South America into the United States. The ruling was issued late last week, concluding a legal process that began with his arrest in Guatemala and his subsequent extradition to the U.S. in January 2025.

Xu's Role in CJNG Trafficking Network

Xu served as a critical logistical operator for the CJNG, which was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. government at the start of the Trump administration's second term in January 2025. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Xu lived in Honduras and established a sophisticated transportation network starting in 2023. This infrastructure was utilized to move more than 450 kilograms of cocaine primarily for the CJNG, although it also facilitated shipments for other Mexican cartels operating in the region.

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Legal Charges and Guilty Plea Details

The judicial proceedings against Xu moved forward rapidly following a hearing on June 30, where he entered guilty pleas to multiple serious federal charges. He admitted to participating in a conspiracy to traffic drugs and launder money, as well as providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. These admissions confirmed the government's allegations that Xu did not merely facilitate transport but actively supported the operational capabilities of a group recognized for its violent tactics and international reach.

Complex Money Laundering Operations

Prosecutors detailed a complex conspiracy designed to obscure the origins and destinations of illicit funds generated by the drug trade. Xu was found guilty of laundering more than $22 million in profits derived from cocaine sales. The methods employed were diverse and modern, incorporating cryptocurrency transactions, trade-based money laundering schemes, and the use of encrypted communication tools to evade law enforcement detection. The federal judge ordered Xu to pay a $22 million judgment, aligning with the total value of the laundered assets identified by investigators.

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Operational Infrastructure and Arrest

The trafficking network controlled by Xu was extensive, utilizing a variety of assets across Latin America to ensure the safe passage of goods. Authorities reported that the infrastructure included private airstrips, commercial airport access, and armored vehicles, supported by a network of associates stationed in multiple countries. The operation was halted in Guatemala in 2025 after authorities intercepted the group just as they were planning a large-scale shipment of drugs. Following his arrest, Xu was extradited to the United States in January, where he remained in custody until his sentencing hearing.

Implications for Counter-Terrorism Efforts

This sentencing highlights the intensifying focus by U.S. authorities on dismantling the logistical support systems of designated terrorist organizations like the CJNG. By targeting intermediaries such as Xu, the Justice Department aims to disrupt the financial and supply chain flows that sustain cartel operations. The case underscores the international nature of these crimes, involving nationals from China, operations in Honduras, arrests in Guatemala, and destinations in the United States. The 12-year prison term and $22 million judgment serve as a stark warning to others involved in supporting terrorist-linked drug trafficking networks.