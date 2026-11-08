Chinese Missile Tech Found in Middle East Conflict Zones

Analysis reveals Chinese missile components in hands of Saudi Arabia and Houthi forces in Yemen, highlighting failures in global arms control regimes and shifting geopolitical alliances.

Observers have identified weapons and components linked to China in the hands of both sides involved in one of the most explosive episodes of the Middle East crisis. Images circulating online in September purported to show the remains of a China -produced Dongfeng-15A short-range ballistic missile in Yemen. This weapon was said to have been fired by Saudi Arabia against the neighboring country's Iran-backed Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthi movement.

Chinese Tech in Regional Conflict

The Houthi movement has been engaged in a deepening conflict with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its local Yemeni allies on the sidelines of the broader U.S. war with Iran. Meanwhile, a separate report published last month by the Conflict Armament Research monitor identified attempts by Ansar Allah to acquire Chinese components. The findings were based on the reported contents of four containers seized in July by Yemen's internationally recognized government. These seizures purportedly indicated an attempt by the group to develop their own version of Iran's Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballistic missile.

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Arms Control Regime Failure

While Chinese officials vehemently deny any effort to stoke the flames of conflict ravaging the Middle East, analysts say the developments shine a spotlight on some of the otherwise murkier reaches of Beijing's global defense influence. These events represent a major setback for international arms control efforts. Jeffrey Lewis, lecturer at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation and research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, stated he is certain that both Saudi Arabia and the Houthis are using Chinese technology in their missile programs. He noted that in the case of the Houthis, it is unclear whether that technology is provided solely through Iran or whether there is some direct Chinese assistance.

Saudi Arabia Missile History

The Riyadh-Beijing missile pipeline remains a subject of intense scrutiny. Neither Riyadh nor Beijing has confirmed Saudi Arabia's possession or use of the DF-15A, which may mark its debut on the battlefield. Saudi Arabia has long maintained a shroud of secrecy surrounding its missile program. However, the longtime U.S. partner's dealings with Chinese missiles are believed to date back at least to 1987. During that period, Saudi Arabia was later assessed by the CIA to have acquired a number of DF-3A intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the end of the Iran-Iraq War. In 2014, Newsweek reported that Saudi Arabia had acquired more modern DF-21 intermediate-range ballistic missiles from China as part of a 2007 agreement greenlit by the CIA.

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Diversification of Military Suppliers

Both the DF-3 and DF-21 are capable of hosting nuclear warheads, though there are no indications of Riyadh ever seeking to acquire such weapons of mass destruction. Also in 2014, Saudi Arabia put its DF-3 fleet on display for the first time during a military parade. The exhibition confirmed decades of speculation on Riyadh's acquisition of Chinese missiles. Reports of yet another deal involving the transfer of technology allowing the Kingdom to bolster its domestic missile production emerged in 2021, drawing backlash from some voices in Washington. FPRI researchers identified last month what appeared to be an expansion of infrastructure at Saudi Arabia's Al-Duwadimi motor plant. This indicates an acceleration of efforts to produce solid-fuel missiles that can be stored longer and launched more quickly than liquid-fuel alternatives.

Geopolitical Arms Supply Dynamics

Saudi Arabia has also purchased substantial amounts of weapons from the U.S., including Patriot and THAAD surface-to-air missile systems, AIM air-to-air missiles and shorter-range platforms geared toward hitting land targets. But Lewis explained that Washington has demonstrated limits when it comes to other kinds of arms. He said that for Saudi Arabia, the fundamental constraint is that, unlike in most other areas of military technology, the United States does not supply long-range surface-to-surface missiles, even to its allies. He noted only rare exceptions such as the sale of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Australia and Japan. Lewis added that China is the preferred supplier for Saudi Arabia and Turkey because, in an important sense, it is the only supplier other than North Korea. Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher for armament and disarmament at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, also observed that Saudi Arabia's interest in Chinese arms is partly related to the USA and European states having been less forthcoming in supplying weapons such as ballistic missiles, and advanced long-range drones and cruise missiles to Saudi Arabia.