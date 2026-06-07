Chinese Military Conducts First Operational Live-Fire Test of New HQ-16F Air Defense Missile

Chinese state media has broadcast footage of what it described as the first operational live-fire evaluation of the PLA's new HQ-16F air defense missile. The exercise, conducted by troops from the 73rd Group Army in the Gobi Desert after a 1,200-mile deployment from Fujian, showed a missile launched from a mobile platform successfully intercepting an aerial target at approximately 31 miles. The test validated the system's operational readiness under field conditions. The missile features a streamlined, wingless design with rear-mounted fins for control, reducing drag and enabling rapid maneuvering for medium-range engagements. Although not named by state media, visible designation and configuration closely resemble the HQ-16FE, the export-focused variant debuted at the 2022 Zhuhai Airshow, and indicate compatibility with vertical launch systems for both land and naval deployment.

Chinese state media has revealed what it described as the first operational live-fire evaluation of the PLA ’s new HQ-16F air defense missile . Footage broadcast by CCTV showed troops from the 73rd Group Army, part of the Eastern Theater Command responsible for operations around, conducting the exercise in the Gobi Desert after traveling more than 1,200 miles from their home base in Fujian Province to train with the newly issued system.

During the test, a missile was launched from a mobile platform and successfully intercepted an aerial target at roughly 31 miles, according to CCTV. The live-fire exercise was presented as a validation of the system’s operational readiness under field conditions. Footage also showed the missile’s streamlined, wingless design, which relies on four rear-mounted fins for flight control. This configuration reduces drag while enabling rapid maneuvering and course corrections to engage moving targets at medium range.

Although state media avoided identifying the missile by name, footage from the exercise appeared to reveal its designation. A close-up shot showed a nameplate marked “HQ-16F”, while the missile’s external configuration closely resembles the HQ-16FE, the newest export-focused member of China’s Hong Qi 16 air defense family that debuted publicly at the 2022 Zhuhai Airshow, The missile features a streamlined, wingless design that relies on rear control fins for maneuvering.

This configuration reduces aerodynamic drag and overall weight, helping improve flight efficiency and potentially increasing engagement range compared with earlier designs. The HQ-16 family forms a key part of China’s medium-range air defense network and is available in both land-based and naval configurations. Footage from the recent test showed the missile being launched from fully vertical cells, indicating compatibility with shipborne vertical launch systems and suggesting potential cross-platform deployment.

While Beijing has not released official performance data for the HQ-16F, Chinese domestic variants have historically offered greater capabilities than export models. The export-oriented HQ-16FE is designed to engage a wide range of threats, including aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, and supersonic cruise missiles.

According to publicly available specifications, it can intercept conventional aircraft at ranges of up to about 100 miles, a fourfold increase over the original HQ-16, while retaining the ability to engage targets as close as roughly 2.2 miles away. The system can reportedly targetIn terms of reach, the HQ-16FE is often compared to the US Patriot PAC-2, while its sensor suite and missile-defense functions are considered closer to those of the more advanced Patriot PAC-3.

The two systems, however, employ different interception methods. The PAC-3 uses a hit-to-kill approach, destroying incoming threats through direct kinetic impact rather than a conventional explosive warhead. The new HQ-16F missiles add another layer to the PLA’s already extensive air defense network, which covers threats from low altitudes to near space.

Their deployment is particularly significant because they are being fielded by the PLA’s 73rd Group Army, based in Xiamen across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan and considered a key frontline force in any cross-strait contingency.how Beijing might seek to pressure Taiwan. Foreign policy commentator Eyck Freymann has argued that China’s most likely path could be a prolonged blockade rather than a direct invasion.

In that context, the deployment highlights Beijing’s continued efforts to strengthen the military capabilities of units positioned closest to Taiwan. Bojan Stojkovski is a freelance journalist based in Skopje, North Macedonia, covering foreign policy and technology for more than a decade. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, ZDNet, and Nature.





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