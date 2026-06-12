Chinese Migrants Surpass Dominicans in New York City

For the first time, the number of Chinese migrants in New York City has surpassed that of Dominican-born residents, reflecting a significant shift in the city's demographic landscape and migration patterns.

New York City 's demographic landscape is shifting significantly, with a notable change in its migrant population. For the first time in history, the number of Chinese migrants has surpassed that of Dominican-born residents, according to a report by the Big Apple's Department of City Planning.

Chinese-born residents now total over 397,000, marking a five percent increase from 2013, and comprising 12.8 percent of the city's migrant population. Conversely, the Dominican-born population has declined by six percent to 390,000, representing 12.6 percent of the migrant population. This shift underscores the evolution of migration patterns in New York City, which has historically welcomed European and later Latin American migrants. Now, starting in the 2020s, Asian countries are leading the list of migrants to the city.

Queens remains the borough with the highest number of migrants, followed closely by Brooklyn. However, all boroughs, except Staten Island, have witnessed a decrease in migrant inflows. The Gothamist reports that immigrant populations have declined in various established enclaves, such as Astoria and Jackson Heights in Queens, as well as Washington Heights, Sunset Park, and East Flatbush.

Diana Caba, vice president for community and economic development at the Hispanic Federation, attributes this trend to the city's rising cost of living, making it increasingly difficult for Hispanics, including Dominicans, to reside there. Meanwhile, the growing Chinese population, with generally higher incomes, appears better equipped to withstand these cost increases





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Chinese Migrants Dominican-Born Residents New York City Migration Patterns Demographic Shift

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