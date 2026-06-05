Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week in first visit since 2019

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week in what will be his first visit in years.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarJuvenile arrested, banned for life from all NBA arenas after rushing court in Game 1 of Spurs-KnicksChinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a signing ceremony with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

– Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week, both countries announced Friday, in what will be his first visit in nearly seven years.to produce the ingredients for nuclear bombs. Experts say the plant’s disclosure implies that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is eager to cement his country’s status as a nuclear weapons state ahead of Xi’s visit.

Xi will travel to the neighboring country from Monday to Tuesday, state media from both nations said in brief dispatches. His In recent years, Kim has placed a priority on developing relations with Russia by sending troops and conventional weapons to support its war against Ukraine. But he’s also recently been cozying up to China, the North’s biggest trade partner and aid provider. Xi and Kim met in Beijing in September and pledged mutual support and enhanced cooperation.

Kim was in the Chinese capital to attend a Chinese military parade alongside other foreign leaders including Putin. South Korea’s military has assessed the new nuclear facility as a uranium enrichment plant. During a visit to the plant, Kim announced plans to bolster the country’s nuclear forces “at an exponential rate. ” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Former SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirtsAttorney Breaks Silence After Ex-Judge Accepts Lifetime BanA skateboard, a stabbing, and a lifelong friendship gone wrongThat downtown hotel plan?

SAWS just pulled the plugThey thought they were buying an AC-- turns out they were leasing it





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xi Jinping

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Jong-un vows 'exponential' expansion of North Korea's nuclear capabilitiesPyongyang confirms an ambitious future plan designed to beef up its state nuclear forces at an exponential rate during a facility inspection.

Read more »

North Korea announces opening of new nuclear facilityState media photos showed what appeared to be a large centrifuge hall, indicating the plant is likely used to enrich weapons-grade uranium.

Read more »

North Korea unveils a new plant to produce fuel for nuclear weaponsSouth Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff assessed the site as a uranium enrichment plant, the third such site North Korea has disclosed.

Read more »

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week in first visit since 2019Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week in what will be his first visit in years.

Read more »