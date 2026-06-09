Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Visit North Korea for First Time in Seven Years

Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week for his first visit in nearly seven years, reinforcing China's alliance with the nuclear-armed state amid regional tensions and stalled denuclearization talks.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to travel to North Korea next week, marking his first visit in nearly seven years, as announced by both countries on Monday.

The trip underscores China's effort to reinforce its close ties with its nuclear-armed neighbor amid stalled denuclearization talks and heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Xi will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, where they are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security, and economic support. The visit comes at a critical juncture. North Korea has ramped up missile tests in recent months, drawing international condemnation and renewed sanctions.

China, as North Korea's largest ally and trade partner, has consistently called for a diplomatic solution while opposing further pressure from the United States and its allies. Xi's presence in Pyongyang signals Beijing's commitment to maintaining stability on its border and preserving influence over its unpredictable neighbor. This will be Xi's first trip to North Korea since 2019, when he and Kim agreed to strengthen ties and promote peace.

Since then, diplomatic efforts have faltered, with the US-North Korea summit in 2019 collapsing without a deal. The COVID-19 pandemic further isolated North Korea, but it has gradually reopened its borders. The visit also serves as a counterbalance to the strengthening US alliances with South Korea and Japan, which China views as a threat to its regional ambitions. During the three-day visit, Xi is expected to attend a welcome ceremony, hold summit talks, and visit cultural sites.

The North Korean state media released images of preparations, including a large welcome rally at Pyongyang's airport. Analysts predict that the leaders will announce new economic agreements, possibly including infrastructure investments and trade deals. China has been a crucial source of food and energy aid for North Korea, which faces severe economic challenges due to sanctions and pandemic-related disruptions. The visit also has symbolic importance.

It highlights the personal rapport between Xi and Kim, who have met five times in recent years. For Xi, it demonstrates his role as a global statesman and China's growing assertiveness in international affairs. For Kim, it provides legitimacy and a powerful ally to leverage against international pressure.

However, critics argue that China's support enables North Korea's defiance of UN resolutions and human rights abuses. International reactions have been mixed. The United States urged China to use its influence to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear program. South Korea expressed hope that the visit would lead to a resumption of dialogue.

Japan voiced concerns about regional security. Meanwhile, experts warn that the visit could further complicate efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Despite the challenges, Xi's trip represents a significant diplomatic move that could reshape the dynamics in Northeast Asia





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