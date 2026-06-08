Chinese leader Xi heads to North Korea for closely watched talks with Kim

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to travel to Pyongyang in his first visit in seven years, a trip likely meant to reassert China’s unique influence over North Korea in return for providing economic and political benefits.

High pressure brings a dry start to the week before storms return Florida property tax overhaul sparks concern in St. Johns County; Commissioner says county could face budget squeezeIRS files large tax lien against prominent Jacksonville pastorNext photo FILE - People watch a large screen showing an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping , left, meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Pyongyang Railway Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, June 21, 2019.

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, to a reception following a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. FILE - People watch a large screen showing an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Pyongyang Railway Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, June 21, 2019.

on Monday in his first visit in seven years, a trip likely meant to reassert China’s unique influence over North Korea in return for providing economic and political benefits. No specific agenda has been mentioned.

Foreign experts predict the meeting will have big ramifications on bilateral ties and beyond, as they both seek to fully restore their traditional alliance in the face of separate confrontations with the U.S. “A Chinese leader doesn’t just visit North Korea because a visit is due. Xi’s trip will have real implications for China-DPRK relations,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, using the abbreviation for North Korea’s full name.

Xi will try to demonstrate China’s “sway over the Korean Peninsula” and “a leadership role in entire Northeast Asia in the ages of strategic competitions with the U.S.,” said Kwak Gil Sup, the head of One Korea Center, a website specializing in North Korea affairs. China has long been North Korea's economic lifeline and main diplomatic backer.

It was believed to have avoided fully enforcing U.N. sanctions on North Korea and sent clandestine aid to help its impoverished neighbor stay afloat. This year marks 65 years since the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty.by supplying troops and weapons to support its war against Ukraine. In return, North Korea has received economic and military assistance from Russia.

Restoring an exclusive influence over North Korea would give Xi a leverage in dealings with Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to “Implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions and enforcing sanctions do not appear to be priorities for China," Easley said. In an article published on the North’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper Monday, Xi said China and North Korea must boost strategic cooperation and work together to oppose “hegemonism and coercive politics” and pursue an orderly multipolar world.

Xi would likely offer Kim economic aid packages such as shipments of rice and fertilizers, a resumption of Chinese group tourism to North Korea. and joint economic projects, analysts said. In a Monday editorial, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper called Xi “the most honored state guest,” saying Pyongyang’s streets “are filled with an atmosphere of friendship.

” Xi could also refrain from pressing Kim on the issue of denuclearization of North Korea, and vaguely speak about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. That would be essential for Kim, who is desperate to win international recognition as a nuclear weapons state as a way to call for lifting of U.N. sanctions on North Korea.

“Chinese officials have taken the position of not speaking publicly about denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula while still maintaining it as a long-term goal. Kim appears to want Xi to accept North Korea as a nuclear neighbor,” Easley said.to produce nuclear ingredients and vowed to bolster the country’s nuclear forces “at an exponential rate.

” He also observed sea trials of a newOn Sunday, Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, echoed her brother, calling a U.S. push for the denuclearization of North Korea an “escapist and anachronistic dream. ”since his high-stakes diplomacy with Trump collapsed in 2019. The North Korean leader said in September that he still hadof Trump but urged the U.S. to withdraw its demand for North Korea to denuclearize as a precondition for resuming diplomacy.

Experts say Kim would eventually want arms reductions talks with the U.S. to win concessions in return for partially surrendering his nuclear weapons. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Rising temps can also mean rising energy bills ☀️🌡️JSO finds human remains in backyard of Northside home after bone discovered on roadThe work on This Old Golf Cart continues, stripping and sandingLocal legend, deadly crashes fuel mystery surrounding St. Johns County I-95 corridorDrought improving but we're still behind, so when will we see rainfall again? St. Augustine Beach police halt takeover plan amid ongoing teen trendFormer teachers at YMCA Tiger Academy ‘blindsided’ after learning they won’t return next school yearProperty tax plan heads to voters as local leaders warn of impact on police and fire fundingPrices to rise at pumps in Georgia as gas tax reinstated





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Yo Jong Donald Trump Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un Vladimir Putin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Korea says nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable' ahead of visit by China's XiKim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, says Pyongyang 'will not tolerate any threats.'

Read more »

North Korean leader Kim showcases new warship ahead of visit by China's XiNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed sea trials of a new warship, showcasing his expanding military capabilities ahead of a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Read more »

North Korea calls US push for its denuclearization an 'anachronistic dreams'The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a U.S. push for denuclearization of North Korea “anachronistic dreams.'

Read more »

World News Digest: Xi Visits North Korea, Notre Dame Excavation, and Other Global HeadlinesA roundup of world news including a rare China-North Korea summit, a major archaeological find under Notre Dame, a whale encounter in Chile, viral trends in Argentina, and health and environment reports.

Read more »