Chinese J-10C fighter jet adds russian-origin Kh-29T missile to its growing strike arsenal

China's J-10C fighter jet is spotted carrying a modified Russian Kh-29T missile, expanding its potential ground-strike capabilities.

China's J-10C has been spotted carrying a modified Russia n Kh-29T air-to-surface missile. An upgraded infrared seeker may improve targeting, but the reported modifications remain unverified.

Chinese state media footage shows a J-10C fighter jet carrying what appears to be a modified Russian-origin air-to-surface missile, suggesting a potential expansion of the aircraft’s strike capabilities. The missile, identified as a variant of the Kh-29T, was spotted mounted beneath the fighter as it took off in a recently released video. The development suggests China may be adapting its existing missile inventory for use across multiple combat aircraft.

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The weapon could provide the J-10C with an additional option for attacking ground targets, including critical infrastructure, in a potential conflict. China originally imported approximately 2,000 Kh-29T missiles from Russia alongside Su-30MKK multi-role strike fighters in the early 2000s. The modified version was previously spotted on the JH-7A fighter-bomber and, more recently, on a J-16developed by the Soviet Union for precision attacks against heavily protected targets.

It weighs about 685 kilograms and carries a 320-kilogram armor-piercing high-US’ top nuclear rival upgrades Mach-6 speeding ballistic missile that hit targets with accuracy Designed to destroy hardened infrastructure, the missile can target bunkers, bridges, airfields, and surface vessels. Its reported operational range is between 10 and 30 kilometers , depending on launch conditions. The Kh-29 entered service with the Soviet Air Forces in 1980 and has since been exported to several countries.

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Russian forces have also used the weapon during the war in Ukraine, launching it from Su-34 fighter-bombers. According to Chinese social media posts, the modified missile spotted beneath the J-10C appears to feature an upgraded imaging infrared seeker. This would differ from the original Russian Kh-29T configuration, although the South China Morning Post could not independently verify the reported modifications.

According to experts, an improved seeker could potentially enhance the missile’s ability to identify and engage targets, but its actual performance and guidance capabilities remain unclear. Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the J-10 is a medium-weight, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft. Its advanced J-10C variant features modern avionics and can carry a range of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship weapons. China operates approximately 600 aircraft across the J-10 family, making it one of the People’s Liberation Army’s most numerous fighter platforms.

The J-10C regularly participates in military exercises and patrols around Taiwan. Before the modified Kh-29T appeared, one of the aircraft’s principal powered land-attack weapons was the KD-88 stand-off cruise missile. With a reported range exceeding 200 kilometers , the weapon lets pilots attack targets from much greater distances. The KD-88’s extended reach helps aircraft avoid entering heavily defended airspace, reducing their exposure to enemy fighters and surface-to-air missile systems.

However, the shorter-range, rocket-powered Kh-29T could offer a different approach to ground attacks, particularly against hardened targets. Its integration would give the J-10C another strike option without relying exclusively on longer-range missiles. The appearance also suggests that China is exploring ways to adapt its existing missile inventory for use across different combat aircraft. The J-10 platform has attracted additional international attention following reports that Pakistani J-10CE export fighters shot down French-made Rafale jets during the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.

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Jijo is an automotive and business journalist based in India. Armed with a BA in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a PG diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, he has worked for news agencies, national newspapers, and automotive magazines. In his spare time, he likes to go off-roading, engage in political discourse, travel, and teach languages.