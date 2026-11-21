BYD's Denza B5 has towed a Boeing 747, but reports of broken half-shafts and suspension damage raise questions.

Chinese owners of BYD's Denza B5 have reported broken half-shafts and rear suspension problems in recent months. It is also unclear whether any of the affected vehicles had undergone post-purchase modifications.

Chinese owners of BYD’s Denza B5 have reported broken half-shafts and rear suspension problems in recent months. Several social media posts and videos appear to show damaged rear wheels leaning at awkward angles. , the damage appears to be from sudden mechanical failures, not the result of accidents or collisions. Affected owners have also claimed that BYD has refused to cover these faults under warranty.

Also read Denza Bao 5 Tows 180-Ton Boeing 747 Jet in Extreme Powertrain Test

If true, this would point to some as-yet-unknown weakness with the rear suspension assembly or drivetrain. Given that the vehicle is marketed specifically for off-road use, this is of some concern to current and prospective owners. To understand what is allegedly going wrong, it is important to distinguish between two different mechanical problems being claimed. The first, broken half-shafts, refers to the way power is transmitted from the differential or drive unit to the wheels.

If one of these breaks, the wheel in question can lose drive. The second, apparent rear suspension damage, offers a more plausible explanation for the dramatically tilted wheels seen in the footage. These damages could indicate a broken suspension arm, ball joint, hub mounting, or another structural component. For reference, the B5 incorporates a double-wishbone suspension at both ends.

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Giant 328-foot offshore ship with 1,500-kWh hybrid battery, ROVs hits Chinese waters As you can appreciate, the two are very different issues. A broken half-shaft on its own would not generally cause a wheel to collapse inward. Such damage would more likely indicate the failure of a suspension or wheel-location component.vehicle comes with a powerful electric drivetrain producing around 561 lb-ft of torque.

That figure is not necessarily the torque reaching the wheels, because gearing and torque distribution matter. Off-road driving can produce very large transient loads, particularly when a spinning wheel suddenly regains traction. So, the combination of high vehicle mass, substantial available torque, and repeated shock loading makes suspension and drivetrain durability particularly important.

However, this has little, if anything, to do with the suspension system. Since the aircraft’s weight rests on its own landing gear,The test vehicle was also loaded with 9,921 pounds of ballast, specialist towing gear, and stabilizers. So, like-for-like comparisons with customer vehicles driving under normal conditions are not really useful. Regarding the apparent spate of suspension faults, it is important to note that there are only a handful of examples over the last few years.

Each of these has no publicly released inspection reports, police incident reports, or vehicle histories. There are also few stats on the total vehicles sold and how many have suffered similar faults over that time. BYD has also not recalled any of its Denza B5 vehicles for suspension-related faults. It is also unclear whether any of the affected vehicles had undergone post-purchase modifications.

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Things like suspension lifts can change driveshaft angles, and things like larger tires and other accessories can increase overall weight. Christopher McFadden Christopher graduated from Cardiff University in 2004 with a Masters Degree in Geology. Since then, he has worked exclusively within the Built Environment, Occupational Health and Safety and Environmental Consultancy industries. He is a qualified and accredited Energy Consultant, Green Deal Assessor and Practitioner member of IEMA.

Chris’s main interests range from Science and Engineering, Military and Ancient History to Politics and Philosophy.