The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it has no knowledge of Alice Huang's location and rejected spy claims linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Megaspeed.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, November 12, 2026, that it had no knowledge of the whereabouts of Alice Huang, a former tech executive and the alleged mistress of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Mao Ning, the ministry's spokesperson, made the remarks at a regular press conference. Beijing also continued to deny reports that Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security, known as the MSS. The denial came as Washington and Singapore an authorities continued to examine her business activities and the chips linked to Megaspeed.

Mao Ning said China has stated its position on the so-called Chinese spy claims. She argued that China's science and technology progress depends on independent innovation and open cooperation. She also told reporters that the United States should stop fabricating Chinese spy narratives, which she described as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after affairs, Chinese spy allegations surface

Megaspeed Ties and Alleged Nvidia Chip Transfers

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company, is the central link between Alice Huang and Nvidia. Alice Huang, described as a Chinese businesswoman with a reported background in journalism and finance, became the director and controlling shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and renamed Megaspeed International when Alice Huang took over.

On paper, her leadership was short-lived. As of November 2023, Megaspeed stopped listing her as a director, and all of her shares were transferred to a businessman in Singapore. Even so, Megaspeed employees kept calling her the boss and claimed she still ran the company's operations as recently as May 2026.

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Megaspeed is a customer and partner of Nvidia and has acquired large quantities of Nvidia chips, which are highly sought after for artificial intelligence research. The company has been accused of illegally transferring those chips to China, which is technically prohibited from buying certain high-end AI chips. Megaspeed is alleged to have been part of an extensive corporate network managed by Alice Huang that smuggled restricted American electronics into China.

Beijing Rejects Spy Claims and Accuses Washington

The Chinese government has rejected the idea that Alice Huang works for Chinese intelligence. Her frequent appearances beside Jensen Huang, and the later revelation of their alleged extramarital affair, fueled suspicions that she was used as a honeypot agent to entice the Nvidia CEO into giving advanced technology and sensitive information to Beijing. Beijing has argued that the evidence does not support such claims.

One argument against treating Alice Huang as a spy is that Jensen Huang was openly vocal about his desire to do business with Chinese companies, long before his relationship with Alice Huang is believed to have begun. Some observers have suggested that the MSS recruited Alice Huang after she began seeing Jensen Huang, realizing her connection to the leading American tech executive could be useful. Others argue that the affair may have had no deeper motive beyond the obvious.

Mao Ning accused the United States of running a witch hunt targeting people of Chinese descent, and criticized what she called an increasingly hysterical anti-China climate. She said Washington has built its espionage narrative around Alice Huang from three fragmented clues, including her Chinese ethnicity, her business partners in China, and her links to local Chinese government agencies. A state-run Chinese newspaper predicted that Washington may seek to further tighten restrictions on tech exports to China, but argued that such measures will not stop China's tech development and could even prompt more homegrown innovation. The same newspaper also accused American politicians of using the scandal to call for further tightening controls on AI chip exports to China, and claimed Washington is trying to use the Jensen Huang scandal to take control of Nvidia.

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Travel Ban, Investigations and Pending Legal Steps

Alice Huang, a former reporter who was a highly visible presence in Chinese corporate circles, has become very hard to find over the past year. Singaporean authorities questioned her and accused her of making false statements, but decided not to detain her or keep her passport. She left Singapore on February 26 and was banned from returning. Reports also say she has been banned from entry into the United States over suspicions of links to Chinese intelligence, and that she is currently overseas.

Rumors that she is laying low in Beijing circulated, but the Chinese Foreign Ministry refused to comment on them. Megaspeed has been investigated by the U.S. Justice and Commerce departments, as well as by the government of Singapore. However, no formal charges or extradition requests have been filed to date, and the reported allegations against Alice Huang and Megaspeed remain unproven in court.