Chinese FAST Telescope Detects Mysterious Radio Signal from K2-155 Star System

Scientists using China's FAST telescope identified a narrow-band radio signal drifting in frequency from the K2-155 system, a key step in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

A research team led by Chinese scientists has identified a mysterious radio signal while analyzing data from the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope, commonly known as FAST. The signal, designated NBS 260108, emerged during a software test conducted on observations of the K2-155 star system, located approximately 238 light-years from Earth. This detection marks a significant moment in the ongoing search for extraterrestrial intelligence, as the signal exhibited characteristics often associated with artificial transmissions rather than natural cosmic phenomena.

Analysis of Unique Signal Characteristics

The NBS 260108 signal appeared as a steady radio tone concentrated around a single frequency, a trait that distinguishes it from most natural astrophysical events. Natural cosmic processes rarely produce such narrowly focused emissions, whereas artificial transmitters often generate signals with similar properties. The researchers noted that the signal was detected exclusively in the telescope beam aimed directly at K2-155. It did not appear in the data from the other eighteen receiver beams, which monitored adjacent patches of the sky simultaneously during the observation.

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Further analysis revealed that the signal's frequency shifted steadily over time, creating a drifting track in the telescope's data. This frequency drift is a critical parameter for scientists searching for distant technology, as the relative motion of a transmitter and Earth can cause such shifts. On the researchers' charts, the signal formed a thin, slightly slanted streak against the background noise, tracing the precise way its frequency changed during the observation window. The signal also displayed a distinctive response in the telescope's polarization channels, appearing strongly in the YY channel but remaining absent from the XX channel.

FAST Telescope Capabilities and Data

The detection was made possible by the immense collecting surface of the FAST telescope, which is built into a natural basin in southwestern China. With a dish measuring roughly 1,640 feet across, the facility covers an area equivalent to about thirty soccer fields. This vast surface area allows the instrument to gather faint radio waves from space, providing sensitivity that smaller telescopes cannot match. The observation was part of a specific sequence recorded on September 10, 2021, which also included data from the stars K2-18, GJ-9066, and Ross 128.

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The new study, published in The Astronomical Journal, tested the new search software on FAST observations of thirty-three planetary systems collected in 2021. The primary target, K2-155, was selected because it hosts three super-Earths, planets larger than Earth but smaller than ice giants like Neptune and Uranus. One of these planets, designated K2-155d, orbits near the star's habitable zone, where conditions might allow liquid water to exist on a planet's surface. K2-155d has an approximate radius of 1.6 times that of Earth and completes an orbit every 40.7 days.

Scientific Interpretation and Future Verification

While the signal's characteristics are intriguing, the research team emphasizes the distinction between candidate generation and candidate interpretation. They stated that while software can identify anomalies worth investigating, it cannot automatically establish the source of the emission. The team described their work as addressing one of humanity's oldest scientific questions regarding the existence of intelligent life beyond Earth. However, they caution that further checks are necessary to rule out interference from human technology or equipment.

To strengthen the evidence, the researchers propose future improvements that involve comparing the original recordings from all nineteen telescope beams. This comparative analysis would help determine the signal's position and motion more accurately. Such steps are essential for distinguishing transmissions arriving from space from terrestrial interference. The observation yielded a signal-to-noise ratio of approximately twenty-three in the YY channel and approximately fifteen when the two channels were combined, providing a clear metric for the signal's prominence above the background noise.