Chinese espionage scandal raises questions for Illinois universities and Nvidia

An espionage scandal involving one of the world's most powerful technology executives is raising new questions about corporate security, foreign intelligence operations, and the growing relationship between major technology companies and Illinois universities.

An espionage scandal involving one of the world’s most powerful technology executives is raising new questions about corporate security, foreign intelligence operations, and a growing relationship with Illinois universities.

An espionage scandal involving one of the world's most powerful technology executives is raising new questions about corporate security, foreign intelligence operations, and the growing relationship between major technology companies and Illinois universities. NBC News has learned a woman romantically involved with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for at least two and a half years has been identified as having worked as a spy for the Chinese government.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces board probe over affair with alleged Chinese spy

The allegations are particularly significant given Nvidia's role in America's technology and national security sectors. During Huang's leadership, the company has become a major player in advanced artificial intelligence technology, including technology with national security and defense applications. At the same time, Nvidia has expanded its presence at major Illinois universities, including the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Illinois.

President Donald Trump said he personally questioned Huang about whether he knew the woman was allegedly involved in espionage.

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"He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. I asked him that question.

'Did you have any idea that she was a spy? ' He said I had no idea that she was a spy, and I really believe him," Trump said. The FBI, congressional intelligence committees, Nvidia shareholders, and the company's board of directors are among those examining the circumstances surrounding the reported relationship and potential security implications.

Jake Braun, former deputy national cyber director in the Biden administration, told NBC 5 Investigates the situation raises important questions about corporate security awareness and the vulnerability of America's technology sector. Braun told NBC 5 Investigates that the federal government previously operated programs through the Department of Homeland Security to alert leaders in critical industries about foreign intelligence threats.

"We ran programs at DHS when I was there specifically to let leaders of critical industry know that, you know, they were targets and help stop exactly this type of activity from happening," Braun said. He also points to Nvidia's recruiting, internship, and university partnership activities at the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Illinois.

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According to Braun, students and professors involved in technology research and development should understand that foreign intelligence operations are not limited to corporate executives.

"These students and professors and so on that you're referring to need to know that NVIDIA is not the only target of the Chinese intelligence services. They are targets of the Chinese intelligence service as well," Braun said. He described the alleged targeting of American technology assets as part of a broader intelligence effort by the Chinese government.

NBC 5 Investigates contacted university officials in Illinois to ask about the reported espionage allegations and their implications for institutions with ties to Nvidia and its CEO.