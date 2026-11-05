A Chinese Communist Party editorial argues Western democracy is failing, citing high dissatisfaction rates in the US and Europe, while Western analysts dispute the authoritarian narrative.

A Chinese Communist Party publication recently argued that the so-called myth of Western-style democracy is losing its appeal globally, a statement made in the wake of the recent U.S. midterm elections. The editorial suggests that citizens in Western nations are increasingly disillusioned with their political systems, claiming that votes no longer translate into better governance. This assertion comes as part of a broader ideological push to challenge the dominance of liberal democratic values in international discourse. The newspaper did not explain why it placed the word myth in scare quotes, as the term was not attributed to any other source in the text.

Survey Data Shows Deep Western Disillusionment

Public satisfaction with how democracy functions in Western countries is declining dramatically, according to a poll released by the Pew Research Center this year. The dissatisfaction rate stands at 69 percent in France, 68 percent in Spain, 62 percent in Italy, and 69 percent in the United States. Additionally, 47 percent of respondents in Poland expressed dissatisfaction with their democratic institutions. These figures indicate a significant erosion of public trust in the efficacy of electoral processes across major Western economies.

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Sustained tracking by other prominent Western polling organizations, including Ipsos and Gallup, points to the same trend. Dissatisfaction with the functioning of democracy in Western countries is evolving from isolated discontent into a widespread public sentiment. This consistent data suggests that the issue is not limited to a single election cycle or national context, but represents a structural shift in public opinion regarding political representation and outcomes.

OECD Findings On Civic Confidence

An OECD survey released this year provides further context on this growing skepticism among citizens. Sixty-eight percent of respondents believe that voting in an election has a significant or moderate influence on what the government does. However, only 31 percent are confident that people like them have a say in what the government does. This disparity highlights a gap between theoretical influence and perceived personal impact on policy decisions.

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When people seeking to have their concerns addressed find that their votes often fail to translate into policy responses, their confidence in democracy naturally erodes in the face of reality. The editorial argued that Westerners dissatisfaction with democracy flows from the failure of existing democratic institutions to respond effectively to public demands and meet societal needs. It further claimed that institutional corruption has increasingly permeated political processes, exposing inherent flaws in Western systems.

Geopolitical Context and Counterarguments

The point of the editorial was not so much an effort to convince Westerners to give up their franchise and embrace single-party authoritarian rule like Chinas, but to bully the West away from criticizing Chinas model of government. The authors complained that some Western politicians and media continue to use democracy as a political instrument for export, seeking to arbitrarily draw ideological dividing lines. They argued that there is never a one-size-fits-all institutional form, nor is there a democratic model that can operate independently from local soil and genuine needs.

Contrasting this viewpoint, critics often cite the famous argument made by Winston Churchill: No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time. For all the hard feelings people in the Western world might have about the outcome of any given election, at least they get another chance to vote again. This cyclical nature of accountability remains a key differentiator from authoritarian regimes where such mechanisms are absent.