Chinese duo sentenced to death for Bangkok shrine bombing

A Chinese duo has been sentenced to death over the Bangkok shrine bombing that killed a British law student and 19 other people in Thailand's deadliest terror attack. The duo, Yusufu Mieraili and Bilal Mohammed, were convicted of premeditated and attempted murder for their role in planting a bomb at the Erawan Shrine.

A Chinese duo has been sentenced to death over the Bangkok shrine bombing that killed a British law student and 19 other people in Thailand's deadliest terror attack.

Vivian Chan Wing-Yan, 19, who was born in Hong Kong and studying law in London, was among the victims when a powerful bomb ripped through the Erawan Shrine in the Thai capital in August 2015. The teenager, a former pupil at Harrow International School Hong Kong, had been holidaying in Thailand with her friend Arcadia Pang Wan-Chee, 24, when the blast tore through the popular tourist attraction.

On Thursday, a Thai court sentenced two Chinese Uyghur men to death for carrying out the attack, which killed 20 people and injured more than 100 others. The court convicted Yusufu Mieraili and Bilal Mohammed of premeditated and attempted murder for their role in planting a bomb at the shrine. The deadly blast tore apart the site where worshippers and tourists had gathered, injuring more than 100 people and leaving the shrine littered with motorbike fragments and singed debris





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Bangkok Shrine Bombing Chinese Duo Death Sentence Erawan Shrine Premeditated And Attempted Murder Uyghurs Xinjiang

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