New report reveals over 100 doctors involved in forced organ harvesting from prisoners in China remain active in senior roles, challenging claims of systemic reform and ethical compliance in the transplant industry.

A new investigation by the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC) has uncovered that more than 100 doctors previously implicated in the forced organ harvesting of prisoners remain active in senior medical positions across China today. This finding directly contradicts official government assertions that the nation successfully banned the practice in 2015 and transitioned to a purely voluntary national organ donation system.

Evidence of Systemic Organ Harvesting

The core of the controversy centers on testimony and clinical records that suggest a long-standing, systematic process of extracting organs from detained individuals before death. Zhu Jiabin, a former Chinese security official, provided chilling accounts of his role in this process, claiming that harvesting organs was as simple as slaughtering livestock. He described a methodical procedure where prisoners, often Falun Gong followers or other prisoners of conscience, were subjected to hair shaving and abdominal incision to remove vital organs for sale.

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Witness testimony indicates that these operations targeted healthy detainees aged 28 or 29 who had passed extensive medical checks. After being cross-matched for harvesting, these individuals reportedly vanished in the middle of the night, with their organs subsequently used in transplants for wealthy recipients or those on waiting lists. This trade is estimated to have generated approximately $1 billion annually since 2000, fueled by a massive shortage of voluntary donors and a reliance on a captive population.

Violations of the Dead Donor Rule

A pivotal element of the 2022 study by researchers Matthew P. Robertson and Jacob Lavee was the identification of violations of the Dead Donor Rule, a foundational ethical principle in transplant medicine. This rule dictates that donors must be legally and medically declared dead before any vital organs are removed. The researchers analyzed 71 clinical papers from Chinese hospitals dated between 1980 and 2015, revealing descriptions of heart and lung procurement where donors were not properly declared brain dead prior to surgery.

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The study identified 56 hospitals across 15 provinces involved in these problematic operations. The evidence suggested that donors were killed through the harvesting procedures themselves, effectively making the surgeons agents of execution rather than healers. This systematic breach of ethical norms created a 'conveyor belt' of organ supply that relied on the forced elimination of vulnerable prisoners to meet the demands of a lucrative transplant industry.

Continued Presence of Compromised Medical Professionals

The recent ETAC report confirms that the individuals identified in the 2022 study have not been removed from the profession or held accountable for past violations. Instead of facing professional scrutiny or disciplinary action, many of these doctors have risen through institutional ranks to become senior physicians, transplant center directors, and prominent figures in the global transplant community. As of 2025, over 100 of these compromised doctors are still working at 40 hospitals across 16 provinces.

Sarah Cook, who authored the new ETAC report, emphasized that these violations were not isolated incidents but formed a systemic foundation integral to today's transplant sector in China. She noted that the hospitals employing these doctors include leading transplant centers and span more than half of China's provinces. The continued presence of these medical professionals raises serious concerns about the integrity and ethical standards of the current Chinese transplant system.

Implications for Global Transplant Ethics

The findings have prompted renewed condemnation from foreign medical and human rights groups, who argue that China's claims of reform are misleading. The International Tribunal on China Transplant Abuse, sitting in London, concluded in 2019 that the killing of detainees for organ transplants was ongoing, with victims including imprisoned followers of the Falun Gong movement. The new report suggests that the problem persists, with doctors who authored papers documenting these violations still training young surgeons and co-authoring international research.

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This situation exposes significant risks for the global medical community, which may inadvertently support unethical practices through collaboration with Chinese institutions. The transparency of China's transplant system remains a major point of contention, with critics arguing that the state-sanctioned nature of the industry makes independent verification nearly impossible. The continued elevation of doctors implicated in forced harvesting undermines international efforts to establish a transparent and ethical global organ donation framework.