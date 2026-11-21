New data reveals Chinese car brands in France are primarily capturing customers from the second-hand market rather than stealing new-car sales from European rivals.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are fundamentally reshaping the French automotive landscape by diverting a massive portion of demand away from the second-hand market rather than solely competing against legacy European brands. According to comprehensive analysis by consultancy C-Ways, two-thirds of buyers for new Chinese-brand cars previously drove used vehicles. This shift indicates that the primary impact of brands such as BYD, MG, and Omoda & Jaecoo is draining inventory and consumer interest from the pre-owned sector instead of just taking sales from traditional new-car showrooms.

The rapid expansion of these Asian automotive firms has transformed them from niche curiosities into a substantial market force within France. By the end of October, Chinese-branded vehicles accounted for 6.3 percent of all new car registrations in the country. This figure represents a dramatic surge in consumer adoption that challenges the long-standing dominance of domestic manufacturers and international legacy players who have controlled the region for decades.

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BYD leads this aggressive expansion with 28,000 units sold since the start of the year. This volume marks an impressive 185 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The brand demonstrates a powerful momentum that is forcing competitors to reassess their market positioning and pricing strategies in response to this sudden influx of high-volume growth.

The MG brand is positioned closely behind BYD in terms of total sales volume. MG has demonstrated a strong and consistent presence in the competitive French automotive landscape, maintaining steady traction among consumers looking for alternative options. These combined figures underscore the effective penetration strategy currently being executed by major Asian automotive firms targeting the European market.

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Omoda & Jaecoo is also achieving remarkable speed in market adoption despite its recent entry. Just seven months after its introduction to France, the joint brand is on track to exceed 15,000 registrations. This trajectory suggests that consumer acceptance of these newer entrants is accelerating rapidly, far outpacing typical launch curves observed for new brands entering the established European automotive sector.

Data consolidated by C-Ways, based on hundreds of thousands of purchase journeys recorded since January, reveals that 66 percent of buyers for new Chinese-brand cars came from the used-vehicle segment. This statistic stands in stark contrast to the general market average, where only 42 percent of new car buyers previously drove a pre-owned vehicle. The disparity highlights a unique customer acquisition pattern specific to Chinese manufacturers.

The proportion of buyers switching from used to new Chinese vehicles varies slightly by brand but remains consistently high across the board. For Omoda & Jaecoo, the rate reaches 76 percent, indicating that its initial customer base is almost entirely composed of individuals upgrading from pre-owned cars. These customers were likely considering another used vehicle or a certified pre-owned model from a traditional brand.

BYD accounts for 65 percent of its buyers coming from the used-car segment, while MG sits at 64 percent. These statistics confirm that the core growth engine for these brands is not stealing customers from rivals like Peugeot or Volkswagen in the new-car aisle. Instead, they are intercepting customers who were previously in the cycle of buying and selling used vehicles.

This consumer behavior poses a direct threat to the French second-hand market, which is losing critical volume at the entry level where Chinese brands are most competitive. By offering new vehicles at price points that overlap with nearly-new used cars from established brands, Chinese manufacturers present a rational choice for buyers seeking modern equipment and long warranties without the premium price tag associated with traditional European models.

Independent dealers and traditional franchised networks, which rely heavily on trade-ins and used-car margins to offset thin profitability in new-car sales, are facing reduced footfall. The shift means fewer consumers are participating in the remarketing chain, which impacts trade-in values, auction volumes, and the overall stock turnover for dealerships across the country.

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The conventional narrative that Chinese brands are merely taking new-car sales from European rivals is incomplete. The data suggests a more nuanced reality where the immediate damage is concentrated in the second-hand ecosystem. This structural headwind compounds existing pressures from higher financing costs and subdued consumer confidence, accelerating the softening of the used-car market.

If this trend continues, the French automotive sector can expect sustained pressure on used-car prices at the entry level and potential consolidation among independent used-car dealers. European manufacturers may be forced to respond with strategic adjustments, such as sharper entry-level offers, expanded certified pre-owned programs, or new subscription and leasing products designed to keep buyers within the new-car ecosystem.

The goal for legacy manufacturers will likely be to prevent buyers from ever entering the pipeline for pre-owned vehicles. The conversion of used-car buyers to new Chinese models represents a long-term risk, as these customers may never return to buying new vehicles from European brands. This dynamic requires a fundamental reassessment of how dealers and manufacturers value and market entry-level vehicles in the French market going forward.

European brand managers must assess whether their entry-level and nearly-new offers are priced competitively against Chinese new cars. The 66 percent figure suggests that the used-car funnel is leaking customers before they ever reach a new-car showroom. Fleet and leasing operators should watch residual values on entry-level used cars, as continued pull-out of buyers could soften residuals.

Dealers and remarketers need to prepare for potential consolidation and margin pressure in the used-car segment. Auction volumes and stock turn are the early indicators to track as the market adapts to this new competitive reality. Monthly French registration data for BYD, MG, and Omoda & Jaecoo will remain crucial metrics for understanding the ongoing shift in buyer origins and market share distribution.