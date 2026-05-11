Chinese Car Brands Spark Price War, Driving Sales of Affordables

In the past two years, the growth of Chinese car brands like BYD, Chery, and Omoda has led to a seismic shift in buying habits. They undercut legacy brands on price while offering more technology and a wider range of features. The biggest success story is the unconventional, electric-only Jaecoo 7, which is about half the price of luxury vehicles but still cheaper than mainstream models from European, Korean, and Japanese rivals. However, a closer look at this question may reveal more affordable options from mainstream brands.

The arrival of Chinese car brands has opened the door to a new world of affordable vehicle options for UK drivers. Chinese models, such as BYD , Chery , and Omoda, have gained popularity at the expense of mainstream brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen.

They offer more equipment, tech, and gadgets at a lower price compared to legacy rivals. The biggest success story is the Jaecoo 7, also known as the 'Temu Range Rover,' which is the nation's third most-bought new car. Insider Car Deals reveals that drivers can get SUVs from mainstream brands just as cheap, if they know how much to haggle with a salesman.

Experts at Insider Car Deals, founded by Pat Hoy, share seven family SUV alternatives to the Jaecoo 7 that can be pushed down to a price on par with the Chinese substitute





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Chinese Car Brands Affordable Vehicle Options Chinese Models BYD Chery And Omoda Jaecoo 7 Insider Car Deals Price War Average Savings Sale Exclusive Offer Seismic Shift In Buying Habits Undercutting Legacy Brands Offering More Technology And Features Biggest Success Story Alternative From Mainstream Brands

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