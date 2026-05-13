Chinese Brands Bring Ground-Breaking Technology to the UK's Car Market

Chinese brands are rapidly changing the landscape of vehicles in Britain's showrooms, bringing innovative features such as incredibly fast-charging EV batteries, car-like crab-walking systems, and the Noble Tech touchscreen to the new car market.

Chinese brands are bringing a suite of tech to the new car market, including incredibly fast-charging EV batteries, pioneering crab-walking systems that make parking an absolute doddle, and the ground-breaking Noble Tech touchscreen.

The Noble Tech touchscreen is an ultra-thin 15.6-inch display that can be slid along a rail in the dashboard, providing a more flexible and immersive digital interface. Passengers can control functions such as music, climate, and navigation, creating a more personalised and engaging in-car experience. The Noble Tech specification is the highest and most expensive trim grade available for the Omoda 7 plug-in hybrid, with a starting price of £35,505.

The Noble Tech also features Remote Parking Assistance, allowing the driver to control the vehicle's parking manoeuvres from outside the car using the key remote. Omoda UK's managing director, Victor Zhang, dubbed the new systems a 'step forward in advanced technology for everyday driving'





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Chinese Brands Ground-Breaking Technology Omoda 7 Noble Tech Touchscreen Tiny-Screen Tablets EV Batteries Asian Car Brands Car-Like Crab-Walking Systems Remote Parking Assistance

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Chinese car brands showcase innovative tech for luxury vehicles in the UK marketChinese car brands are making waves in the UK market by introducing cutting-edge technology for luxury vehicles. The latest example is the Noble Tech touchscreen fitted to the most expensive version of Omoda's 7 SUV, which slides across the cabin and allows passengers to control entertainment options while the driver concentrates on the road.

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