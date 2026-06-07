Chinese axial flux motor reaches 18,000 rpm milestone, can be used in EVs

A research team in China says it has developed a high-performance axial flux motor capable of exceeding 18,000 rpm and achieving a power density of 25.73 kW/kg.

A collaboration between Chinese company Pangoo Power and the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering has resulted in a new axial flux motor platform built around a permanent- magnet material developed specifically for this motor architecture.

According to the developers, the material improves magnetic energy performance, high-temperature stability, and mechanical strength while remaining suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The technology is drawing increasing interest because axial flux motors are fundamentally different from conventional radial-flux designs. Instead of directing magnetic flux outward from the center, axial flux motors channel it parallel to the shaft.

This disc-shaped configuration reduces the motor’s overall length and enables torque to be generated closer to the outer edge, helping deliver higher torque and power density while lowering weight – which are key advantages for electric vehicles,Although axial flux motors are often viewed as a cutting-edge technology, the concept traces its origins to some of the earliest electric motor experiments conducted by Michael Faraday in the 19th century. For decades, however, the design remained largely impractical due to limitations in magnetic materials, manufacturing precision, and power control systems.

, and high-precision production techniques have changed that equation, enabling engineers to revisit the architecture and unlock performance levels that were previously difficult to achieve in commercial applications, According to Chinese researchers, axial flux motor designs can cut both weight and axial length by roughly 50% compared with conventional motors that deliver comparable output. This reduction in size and mass makes the architecture especially attractive for electric vehicle applications, where drivetrain compactness is a critical design constraint.

By shrinking the motor footprint, manufacturers can free up valuable chassis space, improve overall packaging efficiency, and potentially enhance vehicle performance and range through better system integration. Recent engineering work on the new magnet material focuses on overcoming several persistent barriers to wider axial flux motor adoption, with researchers fine-tuningformulations, engineered more controlled microstructures, and increased resistance to high temperatures in order to limit demagnetisation during sustained high-speed and high-load operation.

These improvements are critical for maintaining stable performance under demanding conditions, where thermal stress and magnetic degradation have historically constrained efficiency and long-term reliability. The finished production-oriented motor is reported to deliver a power density of 25.73 kW/kg while operating at speeds above 18,000 rpm. Researchers note this combination of high rotational speed and high power output could support demanding electric vehicle use cases, including sustained highway cruising and frequent hard acceleration.

Auto recently revealed that its Xiaomi YU7 GT will use the upgraded HyperEngine V8S EVO powertrain, an evolution of its earlier V8S system. The motor is capable of reaching up to 28,000 rpm and incorporates a self-developed silicon carbide power module that increases output by 5.9%. Xiaomi also highlighted the use of 0.15 mm ultra-thin silicon steel laminations and a reported peak efficiency of 98.38%.

Recent developments in China’s electric drivetrain sector also highlight a broader push toward higher-output and more diversified motor architectures.has introduced a 240 kW traction motor that is increasingly making its way into lower-priced electric vehicle segments, reflecting a trend toward more powerful drivetrains at accessible price points. Bojan Stojkovski is a freelance journalist based in Skopje, North Macedonia, covering foreign policy and technology for more than a decade. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, ZDNet, and Nature. AI and Robotics





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