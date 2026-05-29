China's Shenzhou-21 astronauts returned safely after a record 210-day mission aboard the Tiangong space station.

China’s Shenzhou-21 astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after spending more than 200 days aboard the Tiangong space station, marking the longest mission ever completed by a Chinese crew.

The astronauts had lived and worked in orbit since last year, carrying out scientific experiments and helping test China’s emergency space response systems. The three-member crew landed at the Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia at 8:11 pm aboard the Shenzhou-22 return capsule, according to Chinese state broadcaster. Medical teams on the ground said the astronauts were in good physical condition after the mission.

China extended the crew’s stay by one month after authorities used their spacecraft in an emergency backup mission last year. The China Manned Space Agency said the astronauts witnessed several historic moments during their 210-day stay aboard Tiangong. The Shenzhou-22 spacecraft launched without a crew in November last year as part of China’s first emergency rescue mission. Officials said the rapid deployment demonstrated the effectiveness of the country’s “rolling backup” system for crewed spaceflight.

The system keeps a rescue spacecraft prepared for launch during missions to the Tiangong station. Chinese officials described the operation as a major milestone for the country’s growing human space program. The astronauts also conducted biological experiments during their stay in orbit. One project involved artificial embryo samples designed to study whether humans could reproduce in microgravity.

Cang Huaixing, a chief researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the experiment succeeded and scientists safely refrigerated the samples before their return to Earth. He said future space missions would require a deeper understanding of how human biology reacts to long-term space conditions.at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. He added that future exploration could extend to the moon, Mars, and deep space missions. The astronauts completed their journey in the same desert region where their mission began.

China launches all crewed missions from the Jiuqunuclean Satellite Launch Centre, located in the Gobi Desert of northwestern China. Established in 1958, Jiuquan remains China’s oldest and largest space launch facility. The site once focused on missile andThe facility launched China’s first satellite, Dong Fang Hong 1, in 1970. It also sent Yang Liwei, China’s first astronaut, into orbit aboard Shenzhou-5 in 2003.

Today, Jiuquan supports missions to the Tiangong space station and commercial rocket launches. The sprawling complex covers around 1080 square miles and houses roughly 20,000 people. China launched the Shenzhou-23 mission on Sunday to replace the returning crew. The new team includes Hong Kong’s first astronaut, payload specialist Lai Ka-ying.first year-long mission in orbit.

The country also plans to include international astronauts in future Tiangong missions. A Pakistani astronaut is expected to join a future Chinese crew after completing training. The move reflects China’s broader push to expand international cooperation while building a long-term human presence in space. Get the latest in engineering, tech, space & science - delivered daily to your inbox.





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