Chinese Astronauts Launch Shenzhou-23 Mission to Space Station Tiangong.

The Shenzhou-23 manned mission, featuring three astronauts from diverse backgrounds, launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with one astronaut set to stay aboard China's space station, Tiangong, for a year.

The Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center with three astronauts heading to China's space station, including one set to stay for a year.

Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan, and Lai Ka-ying, hailing from different backgrounds, will conduct experiments and assist in completing an in-orbit rotation with the crew of Shenzhou 21. The mission aims to explore human adaptability and performance limits in long-duration spaceflight environments. China's space station Tiangong has hosted the country's crew since 2021, following its exclusion from the International Space Station due to national security concerns





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China's Manned Space Mission Shenzhou-23 Launch Astronauts On Shenzhou-23 Crew Exchange With Shenzhou 21 Experiments And Applications In Space

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