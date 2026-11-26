The gruesome murder of a Chinatown woman shook a neighborhood that still hasn’t healed from an eerily similar killing just five years ago.

The gruesome murder of a Chinatown woman shook a neighborhood that still hasn’t healed from an eerily similar killing just five years ago. The strangling of Jin Yu, 62, inside her home on Nov. 20, allegedly at the hands of homeless career criminal Alexander Florentino, tore open old wounds“This is Christina all over again,” Brian Chin, Lee’s former landlord, told The Post.

“I didn’t know the lady, but I know the exact terror that her family is going through, because we all went through the same thing. Assamad Nash, 25, faces murder and burglary charges on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, following the death of Christina Lee in Chinatown.a 35-year-old creative producer , was coming home to her Chrystie Street building early on the morning of Feb. 13, 2022, when sicko Assamad Nash slipped in behind her and chillingly followed her up the stairs to her sixth-floor apartment.

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As she opened her door, he rushed up behind her and shoved her inside the apartment — where the two desperately struggled until the deranged vagrant overpowered her and stabbed her more than 40 times. — just a day before he allegedly broke into Yu’s Catherine Street apartment, strangled her with a cord and sexually molested her, according to prosecutors.