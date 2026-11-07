China urges the US to reverse sanctions on CEIEC and Beijing H&C Technologies, warning of countermeasures as diplomatic tensions escalate over alleged ties to Cuba.

China has formally demanded that the United States rescind recent sanctions imposed on two of its corporate entities, asserting that Beijing reserves the right to implement countermeasures to defend its national interests. The Commerce Ministry issued this stern warning on Saturday, characterizing the American actions as unjustified escalations in a trade dispute that has seen a marked increase in restrictive policies targeting Chinese businesses.

US Justifies Sanctions on Chinese Firms

The United States Department of State announced the imposition of sanctions on Thursday, targeting eight entities, two individuals, and five vessels in what it described as an effort to curb malign activities attributed to the Cuban government. The US Treasury designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, citing a list of twenty-two countries accused of supporting terrorism, which includes Cuba and North Korea. Among the designated entities were two Chinese firms: China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies Co. Ltd. Washington accuses these organizations of supplying components and equipment to the Cuban armed forces, thereby facilitating military activities in the region.

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Beijing Condemns Unilateral US Actions

Beijing has firmly rejected the legitimacy of these unilateral sanctions, stating that the measures violate international law and the fundamental norms governing international relations. The Commerce Ministry emphasized that these actions represent a significant departure from the agreements previously reached by the leaders of both nations. Officials in China argued that the sanctions undermine the stability of economic and trade relations between the world's two largest economies, suggesting that the US approach is both discriminatory and harmful to Chinese enterprises.

Escalating Trade Tensions and Restrictions

The Chinese government highlighted that in recent days, the US side has intensified its campaign of sanctions and suppression against China through the introduction of multiple discriminatory restrictions. According to the ministry, these measures have seriously harmed the rights and interests of Chinese companies operating in the global market. Beijing views these developments as a direct contradiction to the diplomatic understandings meant to foster cooperation, instead opting for a strategy that appears to prioritize geopolitical containment over mutual economic benefit.

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China Demands Correction and Future Measures

In its official statement, Beijing called on Washington to correct its wrongdoings as soon as possible to de-escalate the situation. The ministry made it clear that China will not passively accept actions it deems harmful to its sovereign rights and commercial interests. By reserving the right to take necessary measures, China has signaled that it may impose its own retaliatory actions if the US does not reverse the sanctions, adding a layer of uncertainty to future bilateral trade negotiations.

Impact on Chinese Enterprises and Trade

The designation of CEIEC and Beijing H&C Technologies as blocked property subjects them to significant operational constraints within the US financial system. This move not only affects the targeted companies but also sends a broader warning to other Chinese firms involved in trade with Cuba. The incident underscores the growing complexity of international trade relations, as geopolitical disputes increasingly intersect with economic policy and corporate compliance requirements across global supply chains.