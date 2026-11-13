China Warns US Against New Chip Restrictions Amid Nvidia Scandal

China opposes new US semiconductor export controls following the resignation of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, warning that such measures disrupt global supply chains and harm economic stability.

Beijing has issued a stern warning to Washington against implementing further restrictions on semiconductor exports, citing significant risks to global supply chain stability. The diplomatic pushback follows the sudden resignation of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, which has intensified scrutiny over US- China technology transfers and trade relations. This geopolitical tension emerges as US lawmakers advocate for tighter controls on chipmaking equipment destined for Chinese markets.

Official Stance on Export Controls

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the escalating trade tensions during a regular diplomatic briefing on Friday, stating that China consistently opposes the misuse of export control measures. She emphasized that such restrictions disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains, serving no party's interests. Mao urged both nations to cooperate and implement the important consensus reached by their respective heads of state to maintain stable economic and trade relations.

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The Chinese government characterized recent allegations as a pretext for establishing a technological blockade designed to prevent China's advancement in artificial intelligence. Beijing rejected the claims as politically motivated attempts to hinder its technological progress. This stance reflects broader concerns in China about the impact of US export policies on its domestic innovation capabilities and industrial growth.

Nvidia Leadership and Allegations

Jensen Huang stepped down from his role on Thursday, acknowledging an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. Reports allege that the US Commerce Department, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, may have failed to act on suspicions that Megaspeed was assisting in the diversion of restricted Nvidia technology to China. These allegations have raised questions about compliance and oversight within the semiconductor industry.

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US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this spring suggesting that Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. The connection between a private personal relationship and potential national security breaches has drawn significant attention from lawmakers and industry observers. The incident highlights the complex intersection of corporate governance, personal conduct, and international security concerns in the high-tech sector.

Political and Economic Fallout

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed support for limiting semiconductor exports to China, highlighting the widespread concern among US politicians about technology transfers. He stated that export controls on chips to China have been a major issue in Washington, reflecting a bipartisan desire to restrict access to advanced technology. This political pressure adds to the scrutiny facing Nvidia and other major semiconductor manufacturers operating in the global market.

The controversy unfolds ahead of an expected meeting next week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, southern China, during an APEC gathering. The timing of the scandal and the diplomatic warnings suggests that the issue of chip exports will likely be a central topic in high-level negotiations. Both nations are balancing economic interests with national security concerns, making the resolution of these tensions critical for future trade dynamics.

The potential successors to Jensen Huang at Nvidia are now under scrutiny as the company navigates this crisis. The situation underscores the fragility of global supply chains and the impact of personal scandals on corporate leadership. As the investigation into the alleged technology transfers continues, the semiconductor industry watches closely for regulatory changes that could affect global trade patterns and technological development.