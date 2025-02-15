China Unveils First Heterogeneous Humanoid Robot Training Center

Shanghai's groundbreaking Humanoid Robot Kylin Training Ground showcases China's ambitious push towards becoming a global leader in robotics and AI. The facility, capable of training over 100 robots simultaneously, aims to address technological challenges and an aging population.

Shanghai has officially unveiled its first heterogeneous humanoid robot training center, marking a significant accomplishment in China's robotics development. The Humanoid Robot Kylin Training Ground represents an important step in the country's technological advancement, showcasing China's commitment to becoming a global leader in robotics and artificial intelligence.

State-of-the-art center pushes boundaries of robotic training The National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center has launched a groundbreaking training facility that is revolutionizing the field of robotics. This cutting-edge complex, spanning over 53,800 square feet, is currently capable of training more than 100 humanoid robots at once. The facility features an impressive array of over a dozen specialized training scenarios, including welding, manufacturing and automotive testing. These advanced robots have showcased exceptional proficiency, with an average success rate exceeding 90% in various tasks. Their capabilities range from organizing desks and sorting items to operating complex equipment, demonstrating the potential for widespread application across multiple industries. This remarkable achievement underscores the rapid progress being made in the field of humanoid robotics and highlights China's growing prominence in artificial intelligence and automation technologies.How the facility is helping China tackle tech challenges and aging population The training facility aligns with China's broader strategy to address multiple challenges, including global tech competition and the complexities of an aging society. By 2027, the center aims to train 1,000 general-purpose robots simultaneously, with plans to collect 10 million high-quality physical data entries through collaborations with local robot manufacturers. China's next-gen robot ready to slither into the future The center is preparing to introduce the 2.0 version of its humanoid robot, 'Deep Snake,' which will showcase advanced technologies like linear joint actuators. This means the robot will have smoother, more precise movements. Linear joint actuators are like advanced motors that allow the robot's joints to move in a straight line, giving it more fluid and controlled motions. It's a big step forward in making robots that can perform a wider range of tasks with greater accuracy and efficiency. These innovations are expected to enhance the versatility and performance of humanoid robots, further solidifying China's leadership in the robotics industry.The potential and economic impact of the humanoid robot market The Chinese humanoid robot market is experiencing explosive growth, showcasing the country's rapid advancement in this cutting-edge technology sector. In 2024, the market was valued at $379 million, demonstrating significant initial traction. Looking ahead, projections indicate a remarkable expansion to approximately $2.3 billion by 2025, based on current exchange rates. Even more impressive is the anticipated growth to about $11.8 billion by 2030, highlighting the immense potential of this industry. The development extends beyond industrial applications, with plans for the first World Humanoid Robot Sports Games and even a marathon-running robot named 'Tiangong' set to compete in April.





