Stelato V8 minivan offers up to 516 miles of electric range or 910 miles of combined range with a range extender on the CLTC test cycle.

The electric V8 offers up to 516 miles of CLTC range and can add 249 miles in 15 minutes. Stelato launched its flagship V8 minivan in China on November 20, offering a seven-seat model that can cover up to 910 miles on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle in its range-extended configuration.

The fully electric version is rated for up to 516 miles on the same cycle. The BAIC-backed premium brand, part of the Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance, is offering seven trims across the two powertrains, with two- and four-wheel-drive configurations. Both versions use an 800-volt electrical platform. Stelato also fitted the V8 with rear-wheel steering to help maneuver a vehicle that stretches about 210 inches from bumper to bumper.uses a 120-kWh battery supplied by CATL.

Also read China’s AI laser shoots down 30 bugs a second within 20-foot range

The battery pack uses ternary lithium chemistry. The rear-wheel-drive model produces 305 horsepower, while the four-wheel-drive version raises output to 519 horsepower. According to the figures reported at launch, a 15-minute charge can add about 249 miles of rated range to the The range-extended version uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and comes with either a 56-kWh or a 75.4-kWh battery. Its 910-mile rating represents combined range using battery power and fuel.

The V8 measures about 79 inches wide and 71 inches tall, with a wheelbase of roughly 128 inches. Stelato calls the closed front end a “whale-nose” design and uses its “Harmony Star Ring” styling on the exterior. Supersonic jets in US could get dedicated 250-mile corridor for repeated tests The minivan has a drag coefficient of 0.226.

Advertisement

The power sliding doors open up to about 29 inches wide, and the cabin floor sits about 15 inches above the ground at the entrance. Inside, the seats are arranged in a two-two-three layout and upholstered in Nappa leather. The second-row seats can swivel to 45, 90, or 180 degrees, allowing passengers to turn toward the doors or face the third row. They can also slide sideways along a track measuring about 42 inches.

Stelato describes the chairs as zero-gravity seats and says each uses a 16-layer construction. HarmonyOS cockpit software. Passengers in the back get a 21.4-inch ceiling-mounted display, while a 25-speaker Huawei audio system delivers up to 2,080 watts. Huawei’s Qiankun ADS 5.0 driver-assistance system draws on 38 sensors, including four lidar units.

The V8 also uses Huawei’s CAS 5.0 collision prevention system. Stelato describes the underlying architecture as ready for Level 3 automated driving. The Huawei Tuling chassis combines double-wishbone front suspension with a five-link independent rear setup and dual-chamber air springs. Rear-wheel steering is standard, with the rear wheels able to turn up to 12 degrees in either direction.

The system also enables a “crab walk” mode, which lets the minivan move diagonally by turning the front and rear wheels in the same direction. That gives drivers another way to reposition the seven-seater in tight spaces. Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively.

Advertisement

In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches. His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.