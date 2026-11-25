China's six-cylinder DB626 aircraft engine runs on diesel and aviation kerosene, with a maximum operating altitude of 39,370 feet.

China's Anhui Haery Aviation Power will showcase its new 200kW-class Yousun DB626 heavy-fuel piston engine at Airshow China 2026. The six-cylinder, horizontally opposed engine expands the company's existing four-cylinder DB416 platform.

The engine can maintain continuous power at 13,123 feet and has a maximum operating altitude of 39,370 feet. China is preparing a more powerful domestic engine for unmanned aircraft, with applications ranging from military operations to commercial cargo flights. Anhui Haery Aviation Power will introduce its new 200kW-class Yousun DB626 piston engine at Airshow China 2026. The event runs from December 7 to 13 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

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The six-cylinder engine expands Haery’s existing heavy-fuel propulsion lineup. Its predecessor, the DB416, already powers China’s CH-4 Rainbow military drone. The new model targets larger unmanned aircraft and general aviation platforms. Haery developed the DB626 around its existing DB416 engine architecture.

The new model adds two cylinders and increases displacement to deliver greater power. Its horizontally opposed configuration uses six cylinders and a four-stroke combustion cycle. A liquid-cooling system manages engine temperatures during operation. Haery also retained several core technologies from the smaller platform.

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These include the combustion system, fuel injection hardware, and full-authority digital engine control system . The engine also features a high-pressure common-rail injection system. A turbocharged, intercooled intake system supports its combustion process. Unlike conventional gasoline-powered aircraft engines, the DB626 uses compression ignition.

It can burn diesel alongside RP-3 and RP-5 aviation kerosene. That flexibility gives operators several heavy-fuel options. US fires full 24-round load in third successful test of reusable rocket system Its FADEC system monitors engine conditions and communicates with aircraft flight controls. This electronic management system helps coordinate engine performance with aircraft operating requirements.

Haery lists several demanding environments for the DB626. These include high-altitude operations and maritime missions. Cargo transportation and emergency response also feature among its intended applications. The engine can maintain continuous power at altitudes reaching 4,000 meters .

Its maximum operating altitude reaches 12,000 meters . Haery specifies an operating temperature range between -40 and 71 degrees Celsius. The manufacturer also lists more than 1,000 hours between overhauls. Haery’s DB416 predecessor already has experience powering Chinese military aircraft.

In August 2022, China’s CH-4 Rainbow unmanned aerial vehicle completed flight tests with a heavy-fuel engine. The upgrade replaced the aircraft’s original powerplant with a domestically developed alternative. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation reported the successful test campaign. The aircraft demonstrated autonomous takeoffs and landings during testing.

It also completed waypoint navigation and full-payload transportation evaluations. Additional assessments covered maximum service ceiling and flight endurance. Anhui-based Dajiang News subsequently identified the replacement engine as Haery’s DB416 Yunque. The manufacturer developed the powerplant using domestically produced technologies.

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The CH-4 belongs to China’s medium-altitude, long-endurance reconnaissance and strike drone family. Its configuration supports surveillance missions and precision-guided weapons. The heavy-fuel upgrade aimed to improve endurance and payload performance. Haery’s engines are also finding applications beyond military aviation.

China’s commercial unmanned aircraft industry increasingly needs propulsion systems for heavier cargo operations. One example is the HH-200 transport aircraft developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China . The aircraft completed its maiden flight in April using two Haery DB442 heavy-fuel piston engines. AVIC designed the HH-200 to carry payloads weighing up to 2,205 pounds.

Its planned operating range reaches approximately 621 miles.. Its twin-engine configuration also demonstrates the growing role of domestic piston engines. Potential applications include cargo logistics and operations in remote areas. China’s Rainbow UAV family also serves civilian markets.

Its aircraft support resource exploration and maritime monitoring. Other applications include disaster response, wildfire monitoring, and communications.portfolio. Xinhua News Agency expects more than 1,100 companies from nearly 50 countries and regions. Their participation will make the event a major showcase for China’s aviation industry.

Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire. With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.