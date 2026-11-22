New report reveals over 100 doctors implicated in forced organ harvesting violations in China continue to hold senior medical positions, challenging official reform claims.

Chinese security official Zhu Jiabin earned the chilling nickname 'The Butcher' for his cold-blooded approach to slaughtering imprisoned religious minorities to harvest their organs. He described the gruesome process of cutting open prisoners' bellies to remove vital organs as a mundane task, comparing the act to slaughtering pigs for sale. This brutal method was part of a systemic conveyor belt that forced thousands of prisoners to death, fueling a trade worth $1 billion annually since 2000. The primary victims included Falun Gong followers and other prisoners of conscience who were executed via the transplantation procedure itself.

Systemic Violations of Medical Ethics

Although China claimed to have banned forced organ harvesting in 2015 and shifted toward a national donation system, a new report indicates that the practice's legacy remains deeply embedded in the medical community. An International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC) investigation found that over 100 doctors and surgeons once implicated in forced organ harvesting are still working across China today. Rather than facing professional consequences, many have risen through institutional ranks to become senior leaders in thoracic surgery. These compromised medical professionals are now senior physicians, transplant center directors, and prominent members of the global transplant community. A November report highlights that these individuals continue to train young surgeons, co-author international research, and appear at global conferences.

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Historical Evidence of Dead Donor Rule Breaches

Evidence of these unethical practices dates back decades, with witness testimony indicating that harvesting operations focused on healthy detainees aged 28 or 29. Ethan Gutmann of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation stated that after extensive health checks, selected inmates vanished in the middle of the night to be used for transplants. In 2022, the American Journal of Transplantation (AJT) revealed disturbing truths from clinical papers between 1980 and 2015. The journal found descriptions of heart or lung procurement where donors were not properly declared brain dead before organ removal. This practice directly violated the Dead Donor Rule, a foundational principle of transplant medicine designed to separate surgery from killing. Sarah Cook, who authored the ETAC report, emphasized that this red line was breached repeatedly in China, forming a systemic foundation integral to the current transplant sector.

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Current Status of Compromised Medical Professionals

The scope of these violations is extensive, with a study by Matthew P. Robertson and Jacob Lavee reviewing 71 clinical papers. Their research identified 56 hospitals in 15 provinces involved in problematic operations between 1980 and 2015. The subsequent ETAC report found that over 100 of the doctors implicated in these cases were still working at 40 hospitals across 16 provinces in 2025. These hospitals span more than half of the provinces in China and include leading transplant centers. Cook noted that this is not a fringe problem limited to a small number of institutions that can be easily dismissed. The past violations identified in the 2022 paper remain a critical component of today's medical infrastructure, with many implicated doctors holding significant authority and influence.

International Condemnation and Ongoing Risks

Foreign medical and human rights groups have long condemned China's organ transplant trade as opaque, profit-driven, and unethical. The findings of the new report call into question government claims of reform and expose significant risks related to state-sanctioned forced organ harvesting. These revelations suggest that the killing of prisoners and prisoners of conscience continues to plug China's organ shortfall. An independent tribunal sitting in London concluded in 2019 that the killing of detainees for organ transplants is still occurring. The victims of this ongoing abuse include imprisoned followers of the Falun Gong movement and other marginalized groups. The continued presence of implicated doctors in senior roles raises serious concerns about accountability and the integrity of the global medical community's engagement with Chinese institutions.