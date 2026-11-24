China will open its 112-cell Type 055 guided-missile destroyer to public tours for the first time at the December 2026 Zhuhai airshow.

China’s navy will debut public tours of its Type 055 destroyer at the Zhuhai airshow, December 7–13, 2026. The dedicated maritime exhibition at Gaolan Port will also feature a Type 075 amphibious assault ship and a Type 054A frigate.

Uniting warships, carrier aircraft, and drones shows Beijing’s push for integrated sea-air operations before the PLA’s 2027 centenary. China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy will display its flagship Type 055 guided-missile destroyer to the public for the first time at next month’s Zhuhai airshow. Notably, active surface warships will appear alongside military aircraft for the first time at the biennial defense exhibition.

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The 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition is scheduled for December 7–13 in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the event will feature a dedicated maritime exhibition zone at nearby Gaolan Port. Visitors with confirmed reservations will be able to tour the 10,000-tonne-class destroyer alongside the Type 075 amphibious assault ship Hubei and the Type 054A guided-missile frigate Huangshan.

While the PLA Navy has named the amphibious ship and frigate, it teased the Type 055 hull number as a surprise to be revealed when the show opens in December. , the PLA Navy announced on November 23 that pairing active surface combatants with carrier-based aviation is intended to highlight the integrated sea-air combat architecture of China’s aircraft carrier strike groups.

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Displacing between 12,000 and 13,000 metric tons fully loaded and measuring roughly 590 feet long, the Type 055, classified by the U.S. Pentagon as a Renhai-class cruiser, is the PLA Navy’s largest and most heavily armed surface combatant. 10% stealth coating loss could nearly double J-20 fighter radar signature, Chinese study finds Powered by four indigenous QC-280 gas turbines in a combined gas-and-gas propulsion layout, the warship incorporates a stealthy, continuous superstructure and an integrated sensor mast housing dual-band planar active electronically scanned array radars.

Ten Type 055 destroyers have entered service since the lead ship, Nanchang, was commissioned in 2020, routinely operating as primaryAt the docks, the Type 055 will be joined by the nearly 40,000-ton Type 075 amphibious assault ship Hubei, built to deploy helicopters, hovercraft, and marine armor, as well as the 4,000-ton Type 054A escort frigate Huangshan.air wing, including the stealthy J-35 carrier-based fighter, the catapult-capable J-15T fighter, and the KJ-600 airborne early warning and control aircraft. shows a KJ-600 rehearsing in tight formation alongside two J-35s and two J-15Ts ahead of the exhibition. New rotary-wing platforms, including the Z-20F shipborne anti-submarine helicopter and the WZ-2 unmanned helicopter, will also make their public debut alongside unmanned aerial and underwater vehicles.

The PLA Navy noted in its official announcement that this year’s lineup places heightened emphasis on realistic combat training, multi-domain operations, and unmanned intelligent warfare ahead of the military’s 2027 centenary modernization milestone. While opening active warships to public tours underscores Beijing’s growing confidence in its blue-water naval hardware, visitors will remain restricted from sensitive combat information centers and classified electronic warfare spaces aboard the vessels.

Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories. His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond. After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently.

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Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder.