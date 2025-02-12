China Tightens Control Over Online PLA-Related Content

China has implemented new regulations to govern the online publication of content related to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), aiming to enhance secrecy and control over sensitive military information. The regulations target publications and social media accounts catering to military enthusiasts, who have previously shared footage of sensitive military hardware. Producers of military-themed content will face strict vetting procedures, labeling requirements, and prohibitions against disclosing sensitive information.

The guidelines, issued jointly over the weekend by ten government departments including China's internet regulator, intelligence agencies, and the Central Military Commission chaired by President Xi Jinping, constitute part of a broader strategy to enhance secrecy as China rapidly modernizes its military in pursuit of parity with the United States. These regulations specifically target publications and social media accounts catering to military enthusiasts, who have previously disseminated footage of sensitive military hardware, including China's sixth-generation fighter jet captured in flight over Chengdu in December.Under the new 30-article regulations, producers of military-themed content will undergo rigorous vetting procedures. They will be obligated to label their content with specific identifiers and prohibited from using or branding People's Liberation Army and other defense-related designations without authorization. The regulations explicitly bar producers from 'producing, reproducing, publishing, or disseminating' undisclosed information concerning military deployments and training, communication systems, organizational structures, research activities, and other sensitive details. These rules reinforce existing legislation prohibiting the defamation of the military and 'depoliticization,' which refers to downplaying the Chinese Communist Party's absolute authority over the armed forces. However, content producers are encouraged to disseminate material promoting Xi Jinping's official political ideology, including 'Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military.' They are also invited to showcase advancements in military modernization and discuss the PLA's purported contributions to global peace and development.Commenting on the new regulations, David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project, noted that 'Military and defense-related content enjoys significant popularity among Chinese internet users, but the leadership is clearly keen to ensure that sensitive information—a concept broadly applied in China—and speculation do not undermine the official narrative surrounding the country's military development and capabilities.' James Char, an expert on China's military and assistant professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told CNN: 'This will also work in Beijing's interest in preventing its troop deployments within the mainland from being exposed in advance of another major military exercise or troop build-up in China's coastal regions off the Taiwan Strait.' He characterized the announcement of these regulations as 'nothing more than the institutionalization of existing rules.' The new regulations will come into effect on March 1





