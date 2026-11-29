China's Supreme Court issued a final judgment on November 27 ordering Tetra Pak to pay 492 million yuan to domestic rivals, marking the highest damages in a Chinese antitrust follow-on case.

China's Supreme People's Court delivered a final, non-appealable judgment on November 27 ordering Tetra Pak to pay a combined 492 million yuan to domestic packaging rivals Greatview Packaging and Xinjufeng Technology Packaging. This ruling represents the highest damages award ever issued in a Chinese antitrust follow-on civil case. The decision finalizes a legal battle that began over a decade ago, establishing a significant precedent for market competition in the aseptic packaging sector.

Supreme Court Finalizes Damages Against Tetra Pak

The Supreme Court's second-instance ruling on November 27 confirmed the liability of the Swedish-Swiss packaging giant for abusing its market dominance. The court ordered Tetra Pak to pay 464 million yuan in economic losses plus 2 million yuan in reasonable expenses to Greatview Packaging. Additionally, the company must pay 25.67 million yuan plus 800,000 yuan in expenses to Xinjufeng Technology Packaging. The total sum of 492 million yuan underscores the severity of the court's assessment of the harm caused to domestic competitors.

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Market-Share Methodology Quantifies Monopolistic Losses

The core mechanism of this judgment lies in the court's adoption of a market-share methodology to calculate damages. The Supreme Court used Tetra Pak's 2015 market position as a hypothetical baseline to estimate what the market would have looked like had the monopolistic conduct not occurred. This counterfactual analysis allowed the court to determine the share Tetra Pak should have ceded to rivals between 2009 and 2014. By calculating the lost revenue associated with this foregone share, the court provided a replicable framework for quantifying antitrust damages that aligns with methodologies used in European Union and United States private antitrust litigation.

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Regulatory History and Stakeholder Positions

This civil case traces its origins to a 2012 investigation by China's former State Administration for Industry and Commerce into Tetra Pak's alleged abuse of market dominance. In 2016, regulators concluded that between 2009 and 2013, Tetra Pak held dominant positions in three separate markets: aseptic packaging equipment, technical services, and packaging materials. The regulator fined the company 668 million yuan for engaging in tying, exclusive dealing, and loyalty rebates. Greatview and Xinjufeng subsequently filed civil suits in 2018 and 2019, seeking nearly 600 million yuan in combined damages. A 2023 ruling by the Beijing High Court had awarded only a fraction of this amount, prompting all parties to appeal to the Supreme Court. Tetra Pak accepted the final judgment but expressed regret, maintaining that its conduct did not warrant the damages awarded and declining to pursue further legal remedies.

Impact on Aseptic Packaging Market Dynamics

The ruling arrives in a market that has already undergone significant structural changes following the consolidation of domestic players. Xinjufeng's acquisition of 97.76 percent of Greatview's issued shares completed after the damages claims were filed has combined the two largest domestic entities. This merged entity now holds over 20 percent market share, significantly strengthening its balance sheet and ability to compete for contracts with major dairy giants like Yili and Mengniu. Concurrently, Tetra Pak's market share has fallen to roughly 50 percent, a sharp decline from the 90 percent dominance that international players once held in China. The damages awarded to Greatview will ultimately flow into the combined Xinjufeng-Greatview entity, enhancing its financial position to challenge remaining foreign competitors.