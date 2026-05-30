China Starts Mass Production of 360TB Glass Disks That Can Store Data for 100,000 Years

China has begun commercial production of 360TB quartz glass disks using femtosecond lasers, capable of preserving data for over 100,000 years. This 5D optical storage technology could revolutionize long-term data archiving for institutions worldwide.

China Begins Mass Production of 360TB Glass Disks That Could Last 100,000 Years

In a breakthrough that could redefine data archiving, China has commenced mass production of glass disks capable of storing up to 360 terabytes of data and preserving it for more than 100,000 years.

The disks, made from ultra-pure quartz glass, are just 12 centimeters in diameter and 2 millimeters thick—similar in size to a standard CD or DVD but with exponentially greater capacity and durability. The technology, which relies on femtosecond laser pulses to write data in five dimensions, has been under development for over a decade. Now, Chinese manufacturers have scaled it up for commercial production, promising a solution for institutions that need to safeguard critical information for millennia.

How 5D Glass Storage Works

Unlike traditional magnetic or solid-state storage, which degrades over time and requires periodic migration, glass storage uses nanostructured dots embedded within quartz glass. A femtosecond laser—a device that emits ultra-short, high-intensity pulses—creates self-assembled nanostructures in the glass. Data is encoded using five dimensions: the three-dimensional position of the dots, their size, and their orientation. This allows up to 360 TB of data to be stored on a single disk, distributed across approximately 400 layers.

The glass medium is exceptionally robust. It can withstand temperatures up to 1,000°C (1,832°F), is resistant to electromagnetic interference, water, and physical wear, and has a theoretical lifespan of over 100,000 years at room temperature. Some researchers have even suggested that at 190°C, the disks could last 13.8 billion years—roughly the age of the universe.

From Lab to Factory: China's Production Milestone

The recent announcement from Chinese sources indicates that production has begun, moving the technology from laboratory prototypes to industrial scale. While specific details about the manufacturer and production volume remain limited, the development signals a major step toward making glass storage accessible for national archives, libraries, museums, and other organizations with vast, long-term data preservation needs. This is not the first venture into glass storage.

In 2013, a team from the University of Southampton’s Optoelectronics Research Center, led by Jingyu Zhang, demonstrated the concept with a 300KB capacity. By 2016, they had achieved 360TB, and researchers have since refined the writing and reading processes. Microsoft’s Project Silica is also exploring similar technology, aiming to store data for 10,000 years using laser-etched quartz glass.

Why This Matters: The Future of Data Preservation

Modern storage media—hard drives, SSDs, and magnetic tape—have lifespans measured in decades at best.

They are vulnerable to environmental factors, require constant power and climate control, and need to be replaced every few years to prevent data loss. For institutions tasked with preserving humanity’s cultural, scientific, and historical records, this creates an unsustainable cycle of migration. Glass disks offer a permanent, passive storage solution. Once written, they require no energy to maintain and can be stored in almost any environment.

As Professor Peter Kazansky of the University of Southampton once remarked, “It is thrilling to think that we have created the first document that will likely survive the human race. This technology can secure the last evidence of civilization: all we’ve learnt will not be forgotten. ”The implications extend beyond archives. Governments, financial institutions, and research organizations could use glass storage for secure, immutable backups.

The technology could also serve as a time capsule for future generations, preserving our knowledge even if civilization collapses.

Challenges and Road Ahead

Despite the promise, challenges remain. The writing process using femtosecond lasers is currently slow, making it impractical for everyday consumer use. Reading the data requires a specialized microscope and polarizer, which limits accessibility.

Cost is another barrier—the precision equipment and quartz glass are expensive, though mass production could drive prices down over time. China’s move to mass-produce these disks suggests that at least some of these hurdles are being overcome. If the technology matures, we may soon see glass storage used alongside traditional media for long-term archiving. For now, it stands as a remarkable achievement in data storage—one that could preserve our digital legacy for tens of thousands of years.

What Experts Say

“This is a real-life version of the memory crystals seen in old Superman movies,” said a researcher involved in early development. “The femtosecond laser writes data in five dimensions, making it incredibly dense and durable.”

As production scales, the world will be watching to see if glass storage becomes the standard for preserving humanity’s most important data. One thing is certain: the era of eternal data storage has begun.





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360TB glass disk 5D optical storage femtosecond laser storage quartz glass data long-term data archiving China glass disk production data preservation technology Project Silica eternal data storage nanostructured glass archival storage

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