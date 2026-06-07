China snubs UK judicial review over mega-embassy in London

China has refused to participate in a judicial review of its planned mega-embassy in London, sparking accusations of contempt for British legal processes. The embassy, set to be Europe's largest, has faced opposition from locals, MPs, and security concerns. The review begins July 14.

A heated dispute over China 's planned mega-embassy in London has escalated, as Beijing authorities have announced they will not participate in a judicial review aimed at challenging the project.

The Chinese embassy informed Mrs Justice Lieven, the judge leading the inquiry, that they have no intention of taking part, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from British politicians and local residents. The proposed embassy, to be built on the historic site of the Royal Mint next to Tower Bridge, would be the largest diplomatic mission in Europe once completed.

Tensions have been simmering since the UK government approved the project earlier this year, overriding objections from local authorities and security concerns raised by intelligence agencies. The judicial review was launched by the Royal Mint Court Residents' Association, a group that raised over £200,000 through crowdfunding to challenge the legality of the planning decision.

They argue that the approval process was flawed because former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had given a green light in a diplomatic note back in 2018, effectively designating the site as a diplomatic area before the standard planning process could take place. This sequence, they contend, contravenes planning law.

However, the Chinese embassy's refusal to engage with the court has been seen as an act of defiance. Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith described the move as 'showing contempt for our judicial process' and part of a broader bullying attitude towards Britain. Another Tory MP, Tom Tugendhat, highlighted that the Chinese Communist Party's disregard for independent courts reflects its one-party rule, and that by refusing to participate, China has demonstrated that the UK cannot rely on its promises.

The controversy surrounding the embassy has been ongoing since China purchased the Royal Mint site for £225 million in 2018. The local council, Tower Hamlets, twice denied planning permission, citing concerns over the scale and impact on the area. Even the Trump administration weighed in against the project. Despite objections, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government approved the embassy, a decision that was condemned by opposition MPs who accused him of kowtowing to Beijing for trade benefits.

Intelligence chiefs also made a rare intervention, warning that security risks from the embassy could not be fully eliminated, but suggesting mitigation measures such as rerouting fiber optic cables carrying sensitive financial data between the City of London and Canary Wharf. There are also fears that the embassy could become a hub for espionage and even detention of Chinese dissidents in secret underground rooms.

The situation remains tense as local residents have complained about new barbed wire installed on the site's perimeter after youths attempted to scale it. The judicial review is scheduled to begin on July 14 at the High Court, with the Chinese embassy still expected to oppose the plans despite their refusal to participate in the proceedings





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