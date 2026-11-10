China showcases 2,485-mile-range stealth drone with hidden weapon bays

China releases new footage of its GJ-11 stealth drone, revealing its weapons bays and features designed for low radar visibility.

The drone uses radar-absorbing coatings, a shielded exhaust and a flying-wing design. China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force has released new footage of the GJ-11 stealth unmanned aerial vehicle , also known as the Xuanlong.

The tailless, flying-wing aircraft, independently developed by China, was officially inducted into service in November 2025. The GJ-11 features upper-fuselage air intakes, a flattened tail design, and internal weapons bays that can carry multiple types of precision air-to-surface munitions. Designed for stealth and long endurance, the UAV can perform missions including precision airstrikes and suppression of enemy air defense systems.

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The stealth drone is claimed to have an estimated range of around 2,485 miles.on November 9, provides a rare multi-angle view of the tailless, flying-wing UAV. It also reveals details of the drone’s operational capabilities, including its use in a live-fire strike mission and its potential to coordinate with crewed fighter aircraft. The video appeared ahead of the 77th anniversary of the PLA Air Force on November 11.

Among the most notable details was a close-up view of the GJ-11’s large internal weapons bay, including its doors and serrated edges. The internal weapons compartment is a significant feature of the aircraft’s stealth-oriented design. By carrying weapons inside the fuselage rather than on external hardpoints, the drone can reduce radar reflections associated with exposed missiles and bombs.

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The serrated edges around the bay doors are also part of the aircraft’s low-observable design, helping manage radar reflections from structural gaps and openings. , the GJ-11 has an air intake positioned on top of its fuselage, a flattened rear section and a shielded exhaust nozzle. The aircraft also uses radar-absorbing coatings to further reduce its radar cross-section. A faceted optical window mounted beneath the nose was another visible feature.

Its appearance resembles the electro-optical targeting system fitted to China’s J-20 stealth fighter, although the precise capabilities of the sensor were not disclosed.that China first publicly displayed during a military parade in Beijing in 2019. It later appeared at Airshow China 2021, where it displayed two internal weapons bays carrying several precision-guided bombs. The PLA Air Force officially revealed in November 2025 that the aircraft had entered operational service.

The latest report also disclosed details of the drone’s first live-fire strike mission. Two female operators, Shi Xiaoran and Fu Ting, reportedly completed their conversion training in five months before participating in the mission. Working alongside other personnel, they successfully struck their assigned target on the first attempt. The report did not specify when the test took place or identify the weapon used.

The aircraft is designed to conduct airstrikes, reconnaissance and suppression of enemy air defenses . It can also operate alongside crewed combat aircraft, potentially serving as a forward reconnaissance platform, decoy, or weapons carrier. In coordinated operations, the drone could identify hostile air defense positions, draw enemy fire to expose their locations, or launch guided munitions under the direction of a crewed fighter.derivative, the GJ-21, based on the GJ-11 design.

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The aircraft reportedly conducted takeoff and landing operations aboard the Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan in November 2026, indicating efforts to extend the stealth drone concept to naval aviation. Jijo is an automotive and business journalist based in India. Armed with a BA in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a PG diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, he has worked for news agencies, national newspapers, and automotive magazines.

In his spare time, he likes to go off-roading, engage in political discourse, travel, and teach languages.