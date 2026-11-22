Lunar ice could eventually provide drinking water, oxygen for astronauts and hydrogen-based rocket propellant.

The methods include extracting ice from permanently shadowed lunar regions and separating oxygen from minerals in lunar soil. China's researchers also identify Lagrange points and distant retrograde orbits as strategically important locations for future lunar infrastructure.

The road map calls for more private-sector participation and a national funding mechanism to support China's emerging space resource industry. China wants to demonstrate technologies for extracting water or oxygen from lunar resources by 2030, setting a first milestone in a long-term plan to turn the Moon into a source of materials for future space exploration.

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The proposal comes from Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program, and his research team in a paper scheduled for publication in theThe road map extends well beyond the initial demonstration, as China aims to establish a small-scale facility capable of producing water, oxygen and construction materials from lunar resources by 2040, with full-scale extraterrestrial resource extraction to follow by 2050.development from scientific research into industrial applications, while also acknowledging that China does not yet have a dedicated national strategy or medium- to long-term plan for exploiting resources beyond Earth. The immediate challenge is demonstrating that materials available on the Moon can be extracted and processed into resources useful for astronauts and spacecraft.

One of the potential targets is water ice, which is believed to exist in permanently shadowed regions near the lunar poles.2,200-pound payload, 2.5-kW power: Reusable space capsule debuts with 10x capacity jump Extracting and processing this ice could provide drinking water, but its significance goes further. Water can be separated through electrolysis into hydrogen and oxygen, potentially supplying oxygen for life-support systems and hydrogen-based propellant for. The material contains oxygen bound within minerals and metal oxides.

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Extracting it requires chemical or thermal processing, with technologies such as molten regolith electrolysis and hydrogen reduction among the approaches being studied.materials. Processing the soil into bricks, blocks or other building components could eventually reduce the need to transport structural materials from Earth.

These processes fall under the broader concept of in-situ resource utilization, or ISRU, with an objective to use materials already available at a destination rather than carrying every pound of water, oxygen, fuel and construction supplies from Earth. The researchers’ road map also addresses the strategic importance of locations beyond the lunar surface, particularly Lagrange points and distant retrograde orbits.

Lagrange points are positions where the gravitational forces of two large bodies, such as Earth and the Moon, combine with orbital motion to create regions where spacecraft can maintain relatively stable positions with limited fuel consumption. , observation platforms and spacecraft staging. The researchers describe them as potential strategic footholds for monitoring activity around the Moon and supporting future missions farther into space.

, launched in 2018, operates near the Earth-Moon L2 region behind the Moon, providing communications between Earth and the Chang’e-4 lander on the lunar far side. Furthermore, the research team argues that controlling access to strategically useful locations and infrastructure will matter alongside the extraction of lunar resources. The competition is therefore not limited to finding water orBojan Stojkovski is a freelance journalist based in Skopje, North Macedonia, covering foreign policy and technology for more than a decade. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, ZDNet, and Nature.