China Sends Vice President Han Zheng to COP31 Climate Summit in Türkiye

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will represent Xi Jinping at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, held November 9-20, with Murat Kurum presiding over the talks.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will represent President Xi Jinping at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference ( COP31) in Türkiye, Beijing has announced. The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Han will attend the leaders' summit in Antalya, a city on the southern Mediterranean coast of Türkiye.

The announcement places China's senior representation at one of the most closely watched gatherings on global climate policy. The Antalya leaders' summit forms part of the wider COP31 process, which brings national delegations together to coordinate responses to climate change.

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Antalya Summit Focus on Paris Agreement Implementation

The Antalya summit will focus on how countries can put existing climate commitments into practice. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the summit will mainly discuss how to strengthen implementation, accelerate action and promote cooperation in the new decade.

Mao linked the agenda to a key milestone. She noted that the Paris Agreement enters its second decade this year, which gives governments a reason to assess progress since the accord took effect and to decide how to move faster on emissions reductions and adaptation.

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The emphasis on implementation reflects a shift in focus from setting goals to delivering results. For a framework that depends on voluntary national plans, the practical question is whether governments can translate pledges into measurable steps within the next ten years.

China's Position on Multilateralism and Climate Action

Mao told reporters in Beijing that China stands ready to work with various parties to firmly uphold multilateralism. She said China is committed to fully implementing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

According to Mao, Beijing also intends to strengthen practical climate action and to contribute to the success of the meeting. Her remarks framed China's role as collaborative, emphasizing coordination with other countries rather than unilateral commitments.

The statement did not announce new targets or policy measures. Instead, it set out China's stated priorities: supporting multilateral institutions, carrying out existing climate agreements, and helping ensure that the Antalya meeting produces constructive outcomes.

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COP31 Schedule and Turkish Leadership

The conference will take place from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20. Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum will serve as its president, giving him the central role in guiding the negotiations and the proceedings.

Kurum's position as conference president places Türkiye at the center of the process as host. The Antalya leaders' summit and the wider conference schedule will therefore run under Turkish leadership, with China's delegation led by Han Zheng participating alongside other governments.

For citizens and observers, the dates provide a clear timeline. The Antalya summit and the full COP31 program will unfold between November 9 and November 20, and the outcomes of those discussions will shape how countries approach the second decade of the Paris Agreement.