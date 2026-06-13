China’s Xiaomi unveils a robotic arm for automated home EV charging

Xiaomi has unveiled a home charging robotic arm designed to automatically connect and charge electric vehicles.

The Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi , has offered a closer look at its vision for the future of home EV charging, unveiling a robotic arm system that can automatically connect a vehicle to a charger without any driver intervention.

The company says the technology is scheduled for commercial release in the fourth quarter of 2026. The automated charging arm is intended to work alongside smart parking functions, creating an integrated experience in which a vehicle parks itself and begins charging autonomously.

According to Xiaomi, the goal is to remove the friction from everyday EV ownership by combining automation and AI into a single homeThe company also stressed that the demonstration video released with the announcement was recorded in a real-world environment rather than a controlled concept showcase. Xiaomi said the functions featured in the footage are already production-ready, suggesting that the technology is nearing commercial deployment.

As part of the unveiling, Xiaomi outlined a range of everyday use cases designed to make home EV charging almost entirely hands-free. The company says the system is built around convenience, allowing drivers to interact with the charger as little as possible,One of the key features is what Xiaomi describes as automatic charging. After the vehicle is parked, the robotic arm detects its position, connects the charging cable, and begins charging without requiring any manual input.

Drivers can simply leave the vehicle and let the system handle the rest. The charging process is also designed to end automatically. Once the battery reaches full capacity or a user-defined charging limit, thearm disconnects the charging connector on its own, helping to streamline the entire experience.

In addition, Xiaomi says owners will be able to start a charging session remotely through a smartphone app. As long as the vehicle is parked within the robotic arm’s operating range, users can trigger the process without having to return to the car or physically handle the charging cable. Competition in the field of autonomous EV charging is accelerating as Chinese automakers and technology companies look to redefine the home charging experience.

Xiaomi is not alone in exploring robotic solutions, with several major industry players investing in similar technologies. , which has also been developing its own automated charging system.

During the launch of the Li Auto i8 all-electric SUV last year, CEO Li Xiang revealed that the company was actively testing an automatic charging robot, highlighting a growing belief within the industry that future EV ecosystems will combine intelligent parking,Another example of the industry’s shift toward autonomous charging emerged last August, when the Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance demonstrated a robotic charging system integrated with the all-electric Aito M8. The setup allows drivers to activate an “off-vehicle parking” mode, enabling the car to maneuvre itself into a designated charging bay.

Once in position, a smartphone app commands a robotic arm to open the charging port and automatically connect the charging cable. According to , the entire process is designed to be completed in just a few minutes, roughly the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee. Get the latest in engineering, tech, space & science - delivered daily to your inbox.





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