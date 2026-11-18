Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump at Shenzhen's airport, a rare welcome mirroring Trump's earlier tarmac reception and signaling reciprocity.

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President Donald Trump lands in Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit, where Chinese President Xi Jinping greets him on the tarmac with an elaborate welcome ceremony. Bill Melugin reports on the high-stakes arrival and national security analyst Dr. Rebecca Grant analyzes the diplomatic significance of the meeting.

Also read Kremlin says Putin-Xi-Trump meeting in China will have major impact on global affairs

After Trump's in-person welcome of Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September, Xi personally greeted Trump at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, a rare airport welcome ahead of a three-way meeting with Russian President Putin, who has met with Xi dozens of times and arrived at the same Shenzhen airport earlier Wednesday, did not receive a personal greeting from the Chinese leader. Instead, senior Chinese Communist Party advisor Cai Qi welcomed Putin upon arrival.

Some Democratic and Republican lawmakers had criticized Trump over that September airport greeting, but it has brought Xi to reciprocate.in May, when Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met him at the airport in Beijing. Xi, who has led China for more than a decade, has rarely — if ever — appeared at an airport to welcome a visiting foreign leader, according to reports.

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President Donald Trump speaks with China's President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. As Trump stepped off Air Force One, a handshake between the two leaders turned into a brief hug while military regiments and performers dressed in pink and turquoise stood at attention. A military band played the U. S. and Chinese national anthems as dancers waved flowers, pompoms and American and Chinese flags.

"China is a nation that values courtesy and has a tradition of returning goodwill with goodwill," a report in China's Xinhua read. TRUMP SET FOR ECONOMIC SHOWDOWN WITH XI AS UNFULFILLED PROMISES LEAVE BILLIONS HANGING IN BALANCE "It’s important to highlight the reciprocity that Xi gave to Trump by receiving him on the tarmac," Yang wrote Wednesday morning on X."This gesture likely reflects Xi and Beijing’s desire to show respect to Trump, which they know the US President enjoys, and it is likely also an attempt to uphold the positive rapport between Xi and Trump ahead of a potentially turbulent period in U.S.-China relations in the coming months.

". The three leaders are scheduled to meet together Thursday on the sidelines of the economic gathering — an unprecedented three-way session.on Wednesday, Putin said he expected"great potential benefits" from Thursday's three-way discussion. The session has drawn concern from officials in Ukraine, Iran and, who worry the leaders of the world's three most powerful nations could make decisions affecting their futures without their participation.

During a briefing last week, a senior U.S. official said the three-way meeting is unlikely to produce any formal denuclearization agreement, calling it an"entry point" and"the first conversation.

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""I am now heading to China, from the Philippines, where we had a wonderful meeting on Trade, National Security, and other subjects," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of 'Energy.

' "President Marcos is a powerful leader, and a man of high integrity and substance. It was an Honor to be with him, and his beautiful wife and son. See you in China!

" Eric Mack is a breaking news reporter and writer Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with a particular interest in stories that lead the news cycle on politics, elections, foreign affairs and government.