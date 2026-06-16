China's Xi pledges firm support for Myanmar's sovereignty

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirms Beijing's backing for Myanmar's military-led government during talks with President Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing, while urging deeper cooperation against telecom fraud, online gambling and cross-border crime.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirms Beijing's backing for Myanmar's military-led government during talks with President Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing, while urging deeper cooperation against telecom fraud, online gambling and cross-border crime.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing attend a welcome ceremony in Beijing, Tuesday, June 16 2026. / AP Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged support on Tuesday for Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty, state media reported, as he met with President Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing.

China is Myanmar's most crucial ally and a rare enduring partner after Min Aung Hlaing's 2021 coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, prompting Western nations to cut ties with the Southeast Asian nation. Beijing has emerged as a key power-broker in the civil war sparked by the coup, and also vocally backed recent polls that excluded Suu Kyi's party and returned a walk-over win for pro-military MPs, who elected Min Aung Hlaing as president.

Xi said that China "firmly supports" Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as he met Min Aung Hlaing at Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People on Tuesday following a welcome ceremony, state broadcasterThe Myanmar leader's trip, his second state visit since taking over as civilian president in April, comes as ties with Beijing have frayed in recent years over internet scam centres along the countries shared border areas that have targeted Chinese citizens, analysts say. Beijing "supports the new government in balancing development and security to find a correct development path that suits its national conditions and enjoys the people's support", Xi told Min Aung Hlaing.

Both countries, the Chinese leader added, must continue to "crack down hard" on telecom fraud, online gambling and drug trafficking. Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandRussian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandTRT World - Civilians in junta’s crosshairs as Myanmar civil war shows no signs of a quick end Min Aung Hlaing landed in Beijing on Monday to a red-carpet welcome, according to images shared by his office, and spent the first hours of his five-day trip touring Beijing Aerospace City, the centre of China's space programme.

Beijing is a key provider of materiel to the Myanmar military and has also brokered a pair of landmark truces with two of the most powerful rebel factions that once challenged it in the borderlands with China. While Myanmar has been massively impoverished by the civil war, it has also emerged as a major global supplier of mined rare earth minerals — vital for China's production of renewable energy technology.

Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandRussian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandUK bans social media access for under-16sPolice mistakenly shoot and kill an Australian child in Pakistan





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