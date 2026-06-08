China's Xi Jinping goes to North Korea to court Kim Jong Un

Xi's visit follow separate high-level meetings with Putin and Trump, two other leaders who seek influence over Kim.

, and Chinese and North Korea flags lined the streets as his motorcade drove into central Pyongyang for a welcome ceremony on Kim Il Sung Square, which commemorates Kim Jong Un's grandfather.

Xi’s last state visit to North Korea took place in June 2019. It was his first since taking office and followed a series of historic meetings between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President, and last month, North Korea sent soldiers to march for the first time in Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow. , the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, Xi hailed the enduring relationship between the two countries.

"We must oppose hegemony and power politics, as well as all attempts and actions to revive militarism and endanger regional security and stability," Xi said. The talks between Xi and Kim Jong Un are expected to touch on economic ties including the possibility of more tourism. China is North Korea’s largest trading partner and has long been its main lifeline to buffer international sanctions targeting itsthat followed Trump’s own visit days earlier.

China’s president likely will carry both Moscow and Washington’s sentiments to Pyongyang. Since becoming North Korea’s supreme leader in 2011, Kim Jong Un has traveled five times to Beijing to meet Xi, including most recently in September, where he and Putin attended"At the same time, he may be trying to enhance his own status as a global leader capable of engaging with, especially after recently receiving both Trump and Putin and at a time when Kim remains unwilling to meet with Trump," she toldNorth Korea’s nuclear capabilities are expanding and their delivery systems modernizing, experts say.

However, at present, it has the lowest number of nuclear warheads—around 60—among the world’s nine nuclear-armed states. Pyongyang views a nuclear deterrent as indispensable and in 2023 enshrined the force buildup into its constitution. It is perhaps less likely to change course after the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, which the U.S. claimed was enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels.

The Chinese government’s readout did not reaffirm this, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China’s position on the issue remained unchanged. On Sunday, North Korea said its nuclear buildup was"an irreversible final conclusion to be carried out unconditionally," according to a statement in state media attributed to Kim Yo Jong, who is the North Korean leader’s sister.

"The DPRK's status as a nuclear weapons state is the line of no retreat and it is a stark reality whether anyone recognizes it or not," she said, using the country’s formal name, the"Pyongyang has long sought international recognition of North Korea as a nuclear weapons state and has repeatedly emphasized that denuclearization is nonnegotiable," Lami Kim said.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Korea says nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable' ahead of visit by China's XiKim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, says Pyongyang 'will not tolerate any threats.'

Read more »

North Korean leader Kim showcases new warship ahead of visit by China's XiNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed sea trials of a new warship, showcasing his expanding military capabilities ahead of a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Read more »

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea for rare summit with Kim Jong UnChinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in North Korea for his first visit to the secluded nation in seven years.

Read more »

US adversaries China, North Korea strengthening ties as Xi, Kim set to begin talksChinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang for a rare state visit, set to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un as both nations seek to restore their traditional alliance.

Read more »