Documents reveal Chinese university and United Front Work Department targeting ethnic Chinese chip experts to boost domestic industry and challenge US dominance in semiconductors.

China's Communist Party is leveraging its political united front strategy to identify and recruit top ethnic Chinese talent in the global semiconductor industry, according to newly analyzed documents. This effort is part of a broader campaign by Beijing to achieve world number one status in science and technology and to reduce dependence on foreign chip technology.

United Front Co-opts Global Chip Experts

Jinan University, located in Guangzhou, operates a Big Data Center focused on overseas Chinese affairs that collaborates closely with the United Front Work Department. The university's research aims to map the social circles and professional profiles of leading talents in the ethnic Chinese chip industry. These profiles include actionable recommendations for co-opting these individuals to support China's domestic chip manufacturing capabilities.

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Data Driven Recruitment Of Ethnic Chinese Talent

Researchers at the university's Big Data Center utilized artificial intelligence and public data from platforms like LinkedIn, Google Patents, Facebook, and Twitter. They identified over twelve thousand global chip industry professionals and narrowed the list to about four hundred forty ethnic Chinese experts. From this group, they selected eleven leading talents for potential recruitment.

Taiwan Focuses On Strategic Industry Figures

Taiwan remains a primary target for these efforts, with specific attention paid to employees at companies such as Skymizer. Documents highlight individuals who have shown positive attitudes toward mainland Chinese chip enterprises. The profiles include connections to major Chinese IT firms like ZTE and Axera Semiconductor, indicating a network of professional influence designed to facilitate technology transfer.

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Strategic Competition With US Chip Sector

The push to recruit global talent reflects the intense competition between the United States and China in the semiconductor sector. While allegations of espionage have surrounded figures like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the documented strategy focuses on systematic identification of ethnic Chinese professionals to build China's domestic industry. This approach aims to counter US technological advantages through coordinated political and industrial efforts.

Impact On Global Semiconductor Supply Chains

The exposure of these strategies by cyber tracking groups like NetAskari highlights the ongoing contest for ideological and technological influence. The recruitment of skilled professionals from Taiwan and other regions underscores China's determination to overcome supply chain restrictions. This coordinated effort poses significant challenges for countries seeking to maintain technological leadership in the critical semiconductor market.