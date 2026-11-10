China’s trade surplus surpasses $1 trillion for a 2nd straight year, as exports surge 35%

From January to October, China logged a $1.04 trillion trade surplus, on track to surpass last year’s record surplus of $1.2 trillion.

Exports in October surged 35.2% from a year earlier, the customs agency said. Exports have grown rapidly this year, supported by high-tech goods like semiconductors and autos.

From January to October, China logged a $1.04 trillion trade surplus, even as the trade surplus narrowed last month to $105.3 billion from $133.5bn in September as imports picked up pace.

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“We expect Chinese exports to stay strong for the rest of this year, led by electronics and autos,” said Dave Chia, an economist at Moody’s Analytics. China’s imports soared in October partly because of a recovery in shipments of crude oil from the Persian Gulf.

Overcapacity in many industries, excess domestic savings and weakened domestic demand are still leading China to ship its goods abroad as some countries move to protect their own industries, said Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at French bank Natixis. Businesses are feeling the pressure of ferocious competition as China’s economy has slowed, said Cinders Zhou, who sells eyewear for a manufacturer in the city of Linhai in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.

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“It comes down to product quality, or rather the increasing lack of it across the industry, since there’s significant homogenization,” said Zhou, whose company makes frames and lenses sold both in and outside China. “That has forced everyone to compete on price,” she said. Trade curbs by the European Union pose an important risk at a time of heightened U.S. trade barriers and tariffs, Chia said. Still, the E.U.

’s trade measures apply to only a small part of China’s exports, said Nguyen Hoang Nam from Capital Economics. China’s exports to the U.S. grew 32.9% in October year-on-year, building on a low base after China-U.S. trade was hit last year by Trump’s elevated tariffs. China’s exports to the E.U. in October rose 24.3% year-on-year. They rose 17.2% in January-October.

For the first ten months, the trade surplus with the U.S. was around $266.5 billion, while for the E.U. , the 10-month difference was more than $310 billion. In 2025, the E.U. recorded a roughly $410 billion trade deficit with China, or more than $1.1 billion each day. Also in October, China’s semiconductor exports soared 137.1% in terms of value from the year before.

Exports of autos rose 37.6%.

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“If the AI boom slows or turns into a correction, lower chip and electronics prices and smaller shipping volumes would hit China’s exports hard,” Chia said. A two-month extension of a trade truce until January has provided some relief to exporters, though it’s unclear how long that may last.

U.S. and European trade policies have added “a lot of difficulties” for Chinese businesses to expand in the markets, said Wang Xin, head of the Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association, an industry group.