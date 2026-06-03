China's Solar Energy Push Has Unintended Benefits

China's massive investment in solar energy has led to some unexpected benefits, including the use of sheep to maintain the grass beneath solar panels and providing an additional source of income for local farmers.

While China is responsible for over half of the world's annual coal use, it's also been investing heavily in solar energy projects. The biggest is the Gonghe Photovoltaic Park , which covers 162 square miles of the Tibetan Plateau , an area seven times the size of Manhattan.

The panels create the right conditions for the soil below to encourage plant growth. Another solar farm in the area, Talatan Solar Park, has made an agreement with local farmers that allows sheep to graze in the area, which shows how green energy facilities can have a positive but unexpected impact on residents. Solar grazing, as it's been called, involves sheep serving as a natural landscaping crew.

The grass beneath solar farms can grow so high that it blocks sunlight or becomes a fire risk, but the sheep enjoy the shade of the panels and will happily graze. They're even more efficient than lawnmowers, too, as they can fit into small spaces between poles and panels - not to mention they're more environmentally friendly. These solar grazing deals also provide an additional source of income for local farmers.

Talatan's solar panels were even adjusted with the sheep in mind. The first ones installed in 2012 were too short for animals to graze beneath, so they're now mounted higher. Tibet isn't the only place using sheep to keep the area beneath solar panels clean. Since 2018, the area in China has been using sheep to keep the area beneath solar panels clean.

Separate studies have found that the soil below solar installations was healthier, in turn encouraging biodiversity, and that the area beneath solar panels can be used for farming. That's not to say the unintentional effects of solar farms are all positive. Solar panels can pose a threat to wildlife, particularly birds, as they can be attracted to the reflective surface of the panels.

They also need to cover a lot of space to generate enough energy to put a dent in our power needs; to put it in perspective, it would take 450,000 solar panels to power a single American household. Building large enough facilities can mean having to disturb wildlife or displace residents. That often impacts low-income and minority communities, as well as farmers.

While many arguments against solar and other forms of renewable energy are not made in good faith, there are legitimate social, economic, and environmental concerns that need to be addressed. Still, practices like solar grazing show that the consequences of solar farms aren't always negative.

Transitioning to green energy sources is an important piece of fighting man-made climate change, and if we can do it in a way that has further benefits for the local ecosystem and economy, that's even better





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China Solar Energy Tibetan Plateau Gonghe Photovoltaic Park Talatan Solar Park Solar Grazing

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