China's Social Media Posts Mocking Trump Ahead of Summit with Xi

CNN OutFront anchor Erin Burnett claims that newly surfaced Chinese social media posts critical of Donald Trump are spreading because 'government censors want' them to. She discusses a Washington Post report based on a confidential US intelligence analysis, warning that China is emerging as one of the biggest geopolitical beneficiaries of the war in Iran.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to American politics.. and unlock 3 FREE months of DailyMail+CNN star Erin Burnett has claimed newly surfaced Chinese social media posts critical of Donald Trump are spreading because 'government censors want' them to.

Burnett, 49, made the allegation on Wednesday's OutFront. She had been discussing a Washington Post report based on a confidential US intelligence analysis published this week. It warned that China is emerging as one of the biggest geopolitical beneficiaries of the war in Iran, as the US president visits Beijing in an attempt to cultivate the two countries' relationship.

Burnett noted the stakes of the summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, before segueing to the posts that either mocked Trump or the current state of the US. The anchor eagerly read several out as translations appeared on-screen.

'The US is no longer a country that we look up to. We can now compete with them with confidence and strength,' one blared. Another argued: 'The US economy is in bad shape. Trump has been blustering Iran for so long yet hasn't brought them a real victory.

America has lost its swagger. They're nothing but a paper tiger.

' 'Beijing's strict censors are letting the ridicule go viral,' Burnett proclaimed. Newly surfaced Chinese social media posts critical of Donald Trump are spreading because 'government censors want' them to, according to CNN OutFront anchor Burnett, 76, made the claim on Wednesday's OutFront while discussing a recent Washington Post report based on a confidential US intelligence analysis.

The report also found that Beijing has incorporated criticisms of the war into public messaging in recent weeks Other translations touted included, 'Trump, you're welcome to visit China and learn from us'; 'They will all look up to us from now on'; and 'Trump came to China! We won the tariff war!

' Burnett read them all before again saying China's government censors 'want this to go viral. ' 'And by the tone of the messages, the Chinese government feels they've got the upper hand. It's clear,' she continued.

'They are rolling out the red carpet for the president. ' The anchor went on to compare language in the posts to proclamations seen in Chinese state-run newspapers. 'The 21st century is more likely to belong to Beijing than to Washington,' one read.

Another, from a spring edition of China's Global Times, quoted a March Politico report that found a majority of respondents in Canada and Germany found that 'it is better to depend on China than the US' since the former is currently more reliable. A similar number of respondents in France - 38 percent - and 42 percent of people polled in the UK by the left-leaning publication said the same.

Burnett concluded that Trump was in a weakened position ahead of his meeting with Xi, which entered its second - and final - day on Thursday. Accompanying the president on the trip is a team that includes son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara.

Son Eric and wife Lara are accompanying Trump on the two-day trip, which the posts framed as a show of desperation Translations touted included, 'Trump, you're welcome to visit China and learn from us'; 'They will all look up to us from now on'; and 'Trump came to China! We won the tariff war!

' Burnett read them all during the Wednesday segment Neoconservative columnist Robert Kagan warns of “the level of anti-Americanism around the world” as Trump alienates U.S. allies: “I don’t think the U.S. has ever been less popular. ” pic.twitter.com/hX0M7ISj5h — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 14, 2026 Also in attendance are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, all of whom have been critical of China's government in the past.

The exact contents of the current discussions remain unknown, but Trump said he does not expect the war with Iran to come up as much in conversation as trade. China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday that Xi told Trump that 'China-U.S. economic ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.

' The agency also quoted Xi as saying, 'Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world. Facts have shown time and again that trade wars have no winner.

' Read MoreEXCLUSIVE The fearless Ukrainian women taking men's places on the frontline, including sniper who lost her le





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