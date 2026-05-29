The trio landed Friday (May 29) in the Shenzhou 22 vehicle, after loaning their own spacecraft to the Shenzhou 20 crew.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsChina's record-breaking, and very eventful, Shenzhou 21 astronaut mission has come to an end. , touching down safely at the Dongfeng Landing Site in Inner Mongolia at 8:11 a.m. EDT .

The three astronauts had been aloft for 210 days — a new record for a Chinese crewed mission. And they came home in a different spacecraft than the one that carried them up, thanks to a slightly scary orbital event.

Recovery crews help astronaut Zhang Lu of the Shenzhou 21 mission out of his spacecraft shortly after it touched down safely at the Dongfeng Landing Site on May 29, 2026 in Inner Mongolia.on Nov. 5, but pre-departure inspections revealed a crack in the window of their capsule, which was presumably caused by a Chinese space officials deemed it too risky to bring astronauts home in the damaged Shenzhou 20 vehicle. So, on Nov. 14, the Shenzhou 20 crewThat vulnerable condition didn't last long, however.

China fast-tracked Shenzhou 22's trip to the pad, launching the spacecraft to Tiangong without anyone on boardShenzhou 21 was the second spaceflight for Zhang Lu, who previously flew on the Shenzhou 15 mission to Tiangong in 2022-2023. It was the first mission for both Zhang Hongzhang and the 32-year-old Wu Fei, the youngest Chinese astronaut ever to fly to space.

"This mission has taught me that the most beautiful form of youth is to answer the call of one's country," Wu said shortly after touchdown on Friday,during their extra-long space stay. The trio"also completed numerous scientific experiments in fields such as microgravity fundamental physics, space materials science, space life science, aerospace medicine and space technology," CGTN wrote.consists of mission commander Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-ying . One of these three will spend a full year aboard Tiangong — another first for the Chinese space program.

Chinese officials have not yet revealed which astronaut will enter the history books.and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist.

He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.





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